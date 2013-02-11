6 Top Stops in Wabasha and Lake City, Minnesota

Soaring eagles, a posh paddle-friendly B&B and a hand-carved carousel are just some of the reasons to visit Wabasha and Lake City along the Great River Road.
By Midwest Living editors Updated June 01, 2022
1. National Eagle Center

Most people come here to watch eagles from the Wabasha center's two-story windows and the 25-foot-high, outdoor observation platform. But be sure to leave time for the programs about resident eagles, too. nationaleaglecenter.org

2. Lark Toys

Ride beside a troll on a pig or one of the other hand-carved whimsical creatures on the stunning carousel in this sprawling toy store, just 6 miles south of Wabasha in Kellogg. larktoys.com

3. Lake Pepin Pearl Button Company

See locally harvested clamshells once used to make pearly buttons, and browse antiques and gifts in Lake City's historic 1866 former button factory. Lake Pepin Pearl Button Company on Facebook

4. Reads Landing Brewing Company

It's all good when North meets South at this 1869 former dry goods store 3 miles northwest of Wabasha. Enjoy a craft beer and creamy garlicky shrimp and grits while watching trains rumble past. rlbrewingco.com

5. Chocolate Escape

Indulge in dense and chewy caramels, rich truffles and gourmet chocolates at this sweet shop in downtown Wabasha. thechocolateescape.com

6. Turning Waters Bed, Breakfast and Brewery

Enjoy craft beer brewed onsite at Back Alley Brewing Co. as well as a relaxing stay at this B&B just a block west of Wabasha's downtown. turningwatersbandb.com

For more information visitlakecity.org and wabashamn.org

