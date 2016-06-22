Top Free Things To Do In Minnesota

Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum (pictured) Frank Gehry's gleaming silver building on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River houses the University of Minnesota's art collection of more than 20,000 objects, including works of American modernism, ceramics and Korean furniture. (Closed for renovations as of September 2021 but expected to reopen later in the year.) weisman.umn.edu

Minneapolis Institute of Art Collections in this sprawling museum span 20,000 years and a global scope of art. Examine over 89,000 objects, including ancient textiles and scrolls, Monet paintings and Prairie School architecture. new.artsmia.org

Minnehaha Park Hikers and bikers on the 10 miles of trails stop to see the Mississippi River, limestone bluffs and 53-foot-tall Minnehaha Falls on the 193 acres this park has to offer. minneapolisparks.org

Stone Arch Bridge and Mill Ruins Park Take a ride or stroll across the 21-arch stone bridge that has spanned the Mississippi River since 1883. Both riverbanks have historical sites from Minneapolis' flour milling heydays with paths, interpretive signs and ruins at Mill Ruins Park near the Mill City Museum. minneapolisparks.org

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden The star attraction: Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen's Spoonbridge and Cherry, with its 5,800-pound spoon and 1,200-pound cherry. walkerart.org/garden