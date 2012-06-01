Holidays Along the St. Croix River

Spend a winter weekend along the snowy banks of the St. Croix River, and you'll find a mix of holiday bustle and time-honored traditions.

Stillwater, Minnesota, and Hudson, Wisconsin, the busiest towns on the St. Croix, have a sugarplum-magic to them in December. Visitors flock here from the Twin Cities (just a half-hour southwest) to peek in shop windows, curl up in cozy bookstores and linger over holiday feasts. People eager to slow down even more take a wintry drive along the silent St. Croix, a 165-mile-long waterway traveled by fur traders and Scandinavian settlers, Chippewa and Sioux.