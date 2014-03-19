Two-Day Getaway to Saint Paul

The other "twin," Saint Paul's energetic neighborhoods give Minnesota's state capital a personality all its own.
By Midwest Living editors Updated July 20, 2022
St. Paul walking tours

Day 1

Century-old mansions make for a pretty walk on Summit Avenue. If you'd like a guided tour, check the schedule for the Minnesota Historical Society's 90-minute Summit Avenue Walking Tours.

One street over, upscale businesses line Grand Avenue.

The Grand Hand Gallery

Stops include Golden Fig Fine Foods, Cooks of Crocus Hill kitchenware shop and culinary school, and The Grand Hand Gallery, which specializes in fine art from Minnesota and around the region. For lunch, legendary turtle cake and other treats tempt at gourmet cafeteria-style Cafe Latte.

Credit: Courtesy of Science Museum of Minnesota

The Science Museum of Minnesota delves into three P's—paleontology, physical science and physiology.

Brick walls, Oriental rugs and fireplaces mellow the mood for fine dining at W.A. Frost and Company.

See what's playing at the 1910 Fitzgerald Theater.

It's all about elegance in the 254 rooms and suites at the renovated Saint Paul Hotel, where Gene Autry once stayed and Lawrence Welk once played.

Sunken Gardens at Como Zoo and Conservatory
| Credit: Blaine Moats

Day 2

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory's serene sunken garden stands in sharp contrast to the 4 acres of rides like bumper cars and tea cups at nearby Como Town.

Cross the Mississippi River to Minneapolis, where the ruins of a flour mill now incorporate glass walls and the Mill City Museum.

About a block behind the mill lies St. Anthony Falls Heritage Trail, a 1.8-mile loop along the river.

Back in Saint Paul, Southern hospitality comes to the city in the form of juicy fried chicken, tender pork shoulder and creamy mac 'n' cheese at Revival.

