Two-Day Getaway to Saint Paul
Day 1
Century-old mansions make for a pretty walk on Summit Avenue. If you'd like a guided tour, check the schedule for the Minnesota Historical Society's 90-minute Summit Avenue Walking Tours.
One street over, upscale businesses line Grand Avenue.
Stops include Golden Fig Fine Foods, Cooks of Crocus Hill kitchenware shop and culinary school, and The Grand Hand Gallery, which specializes in fine art from Minnesota and around the region. For lunch, legendary turtle cake and other treats tempt at gourmet cafeteria-style Cafe Latte.
The Science Museum of Minnesota delves into three P's—paleontology, physical science and physiology.
Brick walls, Oriental rugs and fireplaces mellow the mood for fine dining at W.A. Frost and Company.
See what's playing at the 1910 Fitzgerald Theater.
It's all about elegance in the 254 rooms and suites at the renovated Saint Paul Hotel, where Gene Autry once stayed and Lawrence Welk once played.
Day 2
Como Park Zoo and Conservatory's serene sunken garden stands in sharp contrast to the 4 acres of rides like bumper cars and tea cups at nearby Como Town.
Cross the Mississippi River to Minneapolis, where the ruins of a flour mill now incorporate glass walls and the Mill City Museum.
About a block behind the mill lies St. Anthony Falls Heritage Trail, a 1.8-mile loop along the river.
Back in Saint Paul, Southern hospitality comes to the city in the form of juicy fried chicken, tender pork shoulder and creamy mac 'n' cheese at Revival.