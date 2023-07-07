The Best Things to Do in Rochester, Minnesota

Rochester's world-famous medical center, the Mayo Clinic, may be the reason most people know this city in southern Minnesota. But it's also home to wonderful shopping, museums and breweries.

In the rolling prairie of southeastern Minnesota, the Med City expertly blends a burgeoning dining scene, locally owned shops and outdoor recreational activities. Thousands visit each year for care at the Mayo Clinic, to explore the walkable downtown and to eat and drink their way through the city. Here's our guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Rochester, Minnesota.

Mayowood Mansion Rochester Minnesota Mayowood | Credit: Courtesy of AB-Photography.US

What to Do

Mayo Clinic Tours

Since many travelers to Rochester are clinic patients or families of clinic patients, Mayo's free tours can provide a great foundational understanding of the city. There are a number of self-guided offerings, including history-focused guides. The most popular pick, however, is the hour-long guided art tour, which takes place weekdays at 2 p.m. A highlight is the Nurses' Atrium in the Gonda building, featuring 11 chandeliers from renowned glass sculpture artist Dale Chihuly. Offsite, visitors can also tour Mayowood, the 3,300-acre estate of clinic co-founder Dr. Charles H. Mayo.

Rochester Art Center, Rochester, Minnesota Rochester Art Center | Credit: Courtesy of AB-Photography.US

Museums and Art

An excellent daytime option is SPARK, Children's Museum of Rochester. This recently enlarged space is full of immersive, interactive exhibits designed to engage young kids. The Rochester Art Center focuses on contemporary artwork and is conveniently located downtown on the Zumbro River. Or check out sculptures and architecture during a public art walking tour, offered by the art center on Sundays during summer and early fall. Additionally, Threshold Arts operates an urban gallery and storefront featuring more than 80 local vendors and artists.

Trolley Tour

Climb aboard an old-fashioned trolley for a deeper dive into Rochester's past and present charms. Rochester Trolley & Tour Company offers several options like the Rochester history tour (which includes lots of Mayo information), the wine trail tour and ghost and graveyard tours.

Silver Lake Kayaking Rochester Minnesota Silver Lake | Credit: Courtesy of Experience Rochester

Get Outside

With more than 85 miles of paved trails, Rochester is a prime place to walk. (And this isn't even counting the pedestrian subway or multiple skyways!) The extensive trail system connects over 100 city parks and attractions, and boasts cityscape views as well as forest vistas. You can also rent a bike, paddleboard, kayak or canoe from Silver Lake Boat and Bike Rentals to pedal or paddle around Rochester at your pace.

Quarry Hill Nature Center offers hikers access to restored oak savanna, sandstone caves, water features like a pond and creek and a limestone fossil quarry. The center also has Nordic ski and snowshoe rentals for wintertime trail use.

Two state parks are within about a half-hour driving distance from Rochester for additional recreational activities: Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park in Plainview.

Rochester Minnesota Down by the Riverside concerts Credit: Courtesy of Experience Rochester

Seasonal Concerts and Events

Rochester excels at seasonal programming, especially during the warmer months. The free Down by the Riverside Concert Series from Rochester Civic Music is a Sunday must. This community event stretches from the weekend after the 4th of July until the end of August. Thursdays Downtown is another summer favorite. Visitors can expect about 100 artisans and craft vendors, food stands, live music on two stages, and family-friendly activities. Sargent's Gardens has a second Tuesday Smooth Summer Nights event with food trucks, beer tents and live music.

Where to Eat and Drink

Boxcar Hippie + Hot Chip Burger Bar

Boxcar Hippie is an East Los Angeles-inspired spot featuring massive burritos, burrito bowls and homemade chips. (Get the Maui Waui sauce, a scrumptious spicy mayo concoction, on anything you order.) Right next door, Hot Chip Burger Bar is arguably the best burger joint in town. A rotating monthly special is usually a creative choice, though the classic, diner-style double patties are always a delicious bet.

Kinney Creek Brewery Rochester Minnesota Credit: Courtesy of Experience Rochester

Breweries

Forager crafts its own beers from locally foraged ingredients and regionally native grains, plus it has a full kitchen. Visitors should also consider a visit to Little Thistle for the top-selling The Doug (light lager style), Kinney Creek for their popular Med City Seltzer, LTS Brewing for the year-round winner Inspiration (American IPA), and Thesis Beer Project for any of their sours.

Workshop Food Hall Rochester Minnesota Credit: Courtesy of Experience Rochester

Food Hall Fun

The Workshop Food Hall is a relative newcomer to the Rochester dining scene, where visitors can find poutine, Vienna-style hot dogs, pizza, tacos, desserts, fried chicken and a full bar under one roof. Helmed by a husband and wife team, this spot also has a barbershop (and a friendly dog mascot, too). Next door, get your dose of kitsch with a visit to the Ear of Corn Water Tower. This 50,000-gallon tower was built in 1931 and provided water to the local cannery.

Bitter and Pour Rochester Minnesota Bitter and Pour | Credit: Courtesy of AB-Photography.US

Craft Cocktails

Bitter & Pour was voted one of the top 50 speakeasies in the nation on Yelp and was the only Minnesota entry on that list. Stop into this Historic 3rd Street spot for bespoke craft cocktails, mocktails and an expertly curated wine list.

Breakfast and Brunch

Local favorite Steam Cafe (three locations) makes the best coffee in the Med City. Hollandberry Pannekoeken, a stalwart Dutch cafe, is known for its famous stuffed pancakes and has an extensive savory morning menu.

More Favorites

Grab incredible Thai food from Mango Thai, modern American fare from Five West (great patio here) or a steak dinner from Minnesota-based chain Pittsburgh Blue. For a rooftop gastropub, check out the Tap House. Another longtime gem is Victoria's, an old-school Italian spot that serves hearty portions with local touches; Parmesan-style cheese is sourced from nearby Eau Galle Cheese in Wisconsin.

Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area | Credit: Courtesy of Experience Rochester

Where to Stay

Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area

This modern hotel stands out from its other Hilton brethren for earning the coveted Connie Award (a customer satisfaction award in any Hilton property worldwide with under 500 guest rooms). A downtown location makes it convenient for Mayo Clinic visitors as well as other travelers.

Hotel Indigo

The recently refurbished Hotel Indigo is another top downtown spot, located just across from the restaurants and shops of Historic 3rd Street. This boutique-style hotel is also pet-friendly (up to 75 pounds).

Rental Homes