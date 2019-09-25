Northfield, Minnesota

Northfield Trip Guide
The home of Carleton College and St. Olaf College, this town of 20,000 draws visitors for its annual Defeat of Jesse James Days festival and for year-round shopping in downtown buildings more than a century old.
Northfield-Faribault overnight getaway
Along the Cannon River, 45 minutes south of the Twin Cities, Northfield and Faribault draw visitors with Victorian downtowns, funky boutiques, cafes, riverside bike trails and parks, and cultural events bolstered by nationally known prep schools and colleges.