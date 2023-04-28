While they’re forever bound by the Mississippi River, Minneapolis and St. Paul are anything but identical.

Explore the Twin Cities' Distinctly Different Worlds of Art, Food and Attractions

My Perfect Day

Share a giant cinnamon roll from Isles Bun and Coffee before hopping on a Nice Ride bike rental to explore Minneapolis.

Following the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway, trace the Chain of Lakes and drool over waterfront mansions.

I love venturing into the adjacent Linden Hills neighborhood and visiting the resident animals at Wild Rumpus bookstore.

Follow the Mississippi into the city and feast on grown-in-Minnesota fare at Farmers Kitchen and Bar.

Bucket List

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

This green space in the heart of the city provides a canvas for 60-plus works, including Coosje van Bruggen and Claes Oldenburg's striking Spoonbridge and Cherry.

Historic Fort Snelling

Recent improvements highlight the sacred history and the trauma experienced at this Dakota homeland, known as Bdote. Hiking trails at adjacent Fort Snelling State Park trace the convergence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers.

Mall Of America

In nearby Bloomington, the world-famous megamall houses more than 500 stores along with Nickelodeon Universe theme park, Sea Life aquarium and much more. It's also a temperate refuge for winter-weary locals.

Target Field

Baseball is as much about the atmosphere as the play-by-play. That's especially true at this limestone cathedral, perfectly framed by the Minneapolis skyline, for the Minnesota Twins. Skip the hot dogs and get Polish sausages from local Kramarczuk's.

Minnesota State Capitol

A glistening marble exterior underlines the care put into a four-year, $310 million renovation. Take a self-guided tour or a free 45-minute tour of the 1905 St. Paul building, designed by Cass Gilbert, architect of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sunken Garden at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Credit: Blaine Moats

Free and Fab

Trek through the (indoor) tropics and Sunken Garden at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul. See polar bears, sea lions and gorillas at the zoo, and ride the Tiger Trax coaster at Como Town amusement park.

It's a Date!

If you went to the Minnesota State Fair and didn't return with a bucket from Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar, did it even happen? Get your fill of fried food, farm animals and lumberjack shows August 24–September 4 in 2023.

W.A. Frost and Company dish Credit: David Nevala

Where to Eat

Breakfast

Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill puts you in the middle of a baking show. Enjoy a chocolate-almond croissant at one of the tables inside the Minneapolis cookware shop while pastry chefs whip up Danish and crepe cakes.

Lunch

You'll want to try a little bit of everything at industrial-chic The Market at Malcolm Yards. Standouts: Korean-style chicken from Abang Yoli, Indian and Nepali street food from Momo Dosa, and intensely flavorful ice cream from Bebe Zito.

Dinner

A tree-shaded patio outside and fireplaces inside make for mellow dining at W.A. Frost and Company in St. Paul. Take an international tour of fine dairy with the build-your-own cheese plate (including Northern Lights Blue from Minnesota).

Cobble Social House cocktails Credit: Courtesy of Cobble Social House

Cocktail Hideaway

Look for the golden eye on a facade in Minneapolis' North Loop to find Cobble Social House, home to both classic and creative cocktails.

On Stage

The Guthrie Theater along the Mississippi draws raves for its first-class plays. Step onto the Endless Bridge between acts for spectacular views. Shout out scene suggestions at the intimate HUGE Improv Theater. For 25 years, Theater Latté Da has staged inclusive takes on musicals; catch one at the Ritz Theater. See Broadway shows and Minnesota Opera performances at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.

Where to Stay