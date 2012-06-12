By The editors of MidwestLiving.com

The larger of the Twin Cities does everything on a grand scale. It has more theater seats per capita than any city outside New York, it has the largest mall in America, and its miles of trails trace the second-longest river in America—the Mississippi. Check out our guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.

Top Things to Do in Minneapolis

Pandemic-related closures and restrictions may be in place. Please check destinations' websites before making travel plans.

Do

Guthrie Theater The Mississippi riverfront theater draws raves for first-class performances. Look for 2021 event information on the website; also check the web for events at other popular local theaters, including The Cowles Center and Orpheum Theatre. guthrietheater.org

Mall of America Seven Yankee stadiums could fit inside the Bloomington mega-mall, home to 520 stores, a Nickelodeon theme park and an aquarium. mallofamerica.com

Mill City Museum Ride the Flour Tower, an eight-story elevator show about the city's rich milling history. A ninth-floor observation deck overlooks St. Anthony Falls. The museum is temporarily closed but outdoor events, including walking tours and outdoor performances, are scheduled in summer 2021. millcitymuseum.org

Minneapolis Chain of Lakes Regional Park Five lakes and the trails connecting them provide opportunities for biking, walking and boating. The park is part of the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway, a 55-mile urban loop. minneapolisparks.org

Minneapolis Institute of Art Admission is free to view the permanent collection of more than 90,000 objects, which includes European tapestries and intricate Turkish embroideries. artsmia.org

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden The 11-acre green space in the heart of the city houses more than 40 sculptures, including Spoonbridge and Cherry and Hahn/Cock. artgarden.org

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Minneapolis Water Taxi Captain Greg Hoseth takes small groups on a solar-powered boat for cruises along the Mississippi River near downtown. mplswatertaxi.com

Minnehaha Park Hikers and bikers on the 10 miles of trails stop to see the Mississippi River, limestone bluffs and 53-foot-tall Minnehaha Falls. minneapolisparks.org

Minnehaha Park Minnehaha Park

Target Field Families come to the downtown stadium to cheer on the Minnesota Twins while savoring local fare like Polish sausages from Kramarczuk's. mlb.com

U.S. Bank Stadium The Vikings' $1.1 billion stadium typically hosts a concert and behind-the-scenes tours; check website for 2021 events. usbankstadium.com

Weisman Art Museum Frank Gehry's gleaming silver building houses the University of Minnesota's collection of more than 25,000 objects, including numerous pieces showcasing American modernism. wam.umn.edu

Weisman Art Museum Weisman Art Museum

Eat

Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill Order fresh viennoiserie and patisserie in the heart of an upscale cookware shop. The crepe cake and chocolate-almond croissants rule. cooksofcrocushill.com/bellecour-bakery

Borough For lunch it's hard to beat the Parlour Burger, a mix of ribeye, brisket and sirloin. Dinner in the former warehouse building goes fancy with choices like octopus, quail and scallops. boroughmpls.com

Borough Borough

Colita Playful touches like a tiny rubber duck on your cocktail set the tone for your experience. Expect a mix of upscale Mexican (lobster tostadas) and barbecue (Kansas City pork ribs). colitampls.com

Demi If you're lucky enough to snag a reservation, get ready to splurge and be delighted by an intimate evening composed of many tiny but soul-filling courses. demimpls.com

Hai Hai Each shareable plate shows chef Christina Nguyen's understanding and creative interpretation of Vietnamese food. haihaimpls.com

Hell's Kitchen You can't go wrong with anything at this underground joint known for its Mahnomin porridge (wild rice, cream, berries and hazelnuts). hellskitcheninc.com

Lat14 Asian Eatery Head to the burb of Golden Valley for some of the region's finest duck, ramen and curry dishes, cooked up by executive chef Ann Ahmed. lat14.com

Martina Argentinian-inspired cuisine includes potato churros, a charred jalapeño burger, seafood and pasta dishes in the Linden Hills neighborhood. martinarestaurant.com

Milkjam Creamery Flavors both familiar and unexpected guarantee a choice for every taste bud. Lil Jam, aka Milkjam Ice Cream and Hot Dogs, is open seasonally in south Minneapolis. milkjamcreamery.com

Nighthawks Diner + Bar Chefs grind, cure and smoke meats on-site, elevating dishes like pulled pork and burgers. Neon purple lights at the bar illuminate 20 taps with local and regional brews. Nighthawks Diner's Facebook page.

Midtown Global Market Shop for ethnic groceries and ready-made foods at an indoor market. midtownglobalmarket.org

Pizza Luce The namesake pizza comes topped with Italian sausage, garlic, onion and mounds of gooey mozzarella. Mashed taters and bacon star on the popular Baked Potato Pizza. pizzaluce.com

Red Stag Supper Club A green restaurant in northeast Minneapolis offers a Friday fish fry featuring seasonal catches. redstagsupperclub.com

Smack Shack Go all out with the lobster boil: a whole lobster with corn on the cob, Polish sausage, red potatoes, coleslaw and milk bread. smack-shack.com

Soul Bowl Gerard and Brittney Klass founded this fast-casual soul food treasure serving mix-and-match bowls of fried chicken, mac 'n' cheese, collard greens and more. It's part of Graze Provisions and Libations, a food hall in the North Loop. soulbowlmn.com

Spoon and Stable James Beard Award-winner Gavin Kaysen churns out French-inspired cuisine made with seasonal Midwest ingredients, like duck breast with green wheat berries and kale. spoonandstable.com

Spoon and Stable Spoon and Stable

Surly Brewing Company You might have to wait for a seat in the cavernous beer hall, but it's worth it for beers like the hoppy Surly Furious and top-notch pub food: cheese boards, squash tacos and smoked meats. surlybrewing.com

Young Joni Chef-owner Ann Kim continues her success with gourmet wood-fired pizza at her third area restaurant. But diners can also branch out with dishes inspired by her Korean heritage: Korean beef short ribs and grilled whole fish. youngjoni.com

Stay

Alma Seven rooms in a historic building come with handwoven rugs and custom furniture made from local white oak. Round out your stay with fancy take-out from the restaurant on-site. almampls.com

Embassy Suites by Hilton Minneapolis Downtown The renovated 1910 Plymouth building offers two-room suites accented with local artwork, plus an excellent breakfast buffet. embassysuites3.hilton.com

Hewing Hotel Framed hatchets, exposed timber and brick, and custom Faribault Woolen Mills throws reflect the artsy vibe of this former warehouse in the North Loop. Get skyline views from the rooftop pool. hewinghotel.com

Hotel Emery The former Hotel Minneapolis reopened in 2019 after a boutique makeover. The 222-room downtown hotel features midcentury minimalist style, a Spyhouse Coffee in the lobby and Giulia, an Italian restaurant. hotelemery.com

Loews Minneapolis Hotel This super-luxe hotel spares no detail, even when it comes to pets. Four-legged family members dine on gourmet room service. loewshotels.com

Radisson Blu Mall of America A lobby awash in a blue glow welcomes guests to this hotel attached to the Mall of America. Relax in the spa or indoor saltwater pool. radissonblu.com

Radisson Blu Mall of America Radisson Blu Mall of America