5 Reasons to Visit the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden reflects the changes of a two-year, $33 million makeover. Here's what you'll find at one of the country's largest urban sculpture gardens:

1. Better views. Gone is the formal English Garden aesthetic with rows of perfectly groomed hedges that created sectioned-off rooms like an outdoor museum The new layout incorporates a lot of sunlight and breathing room. The foliage has been thinned so you can see all the grounds, regardless of where you're standing.