Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota

Top Things to Do in Minneapolis
The larger of the Twin Cities does everything on a grand scale. It has more theater seats per capita than any city outside New York, it has the largest mall in America, and its miles of trails trace the second-longest river in America—the Mississippi. Check out our guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
Top Things to Do in Saint Paul
The smaller “twin,” Minnesota's capital city charms visitors with Victorian-Era mansions, a concentration of museums and the 1905 capitol topped by four golden horses. Check out our guide for tips on what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
5 Reasons to Visit the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden
The redesigned Minneapolis Sculpture Garden has replaced formality with whimsy, reinvigorating a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike.
5 Reasons to Visit Saint Paul's Bell Museum of Natural History
Minnesota's natural history museum might impress Mother Nature herself. Check out its green roof, planetarium, bird-friendly windows, restored dioramas and hands-on exhibits.
36 Hours in the Twin Cities
The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul have distinct personalities but share top-notch dining, arts, outdoor rec and nightlife. Here's our guide to exploring the area on a weekend getaway.
Playful Fashion For You and Your Pup
Minneapolis-based Dog Threads designs playful apparel and accessories inspired by a little dog’s big personality.