Lanesboro, Minnesota

Spring Getaway on Minnesota's Root River Trail
A spring pedal on the Root River Trail reveals southern Minnesota’s finest—scenic landscapes, food and drink, even native trout—without the summer crowd.
Lanesboro Trip Guide
A pedal along the Root River reveals southern Minnesota’s finest—scenic landscapes, food and drink. A professional theater and arts galleries round out a weekend stay.
Things to Do in the Root River Valley
Scenic byways and trail systems in southeastern Minnesota's Root River Valley make it fun and easy for visitors to venture into charming towns and explore historic bluff country.
Fall in the Root River Valley
One autumn visit to the Root River Valley is enough to make most visitors fall in love with this surprising area of southeastern Minnesota.