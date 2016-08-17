Fall Getaway to Duluth, Minnesota

September and October bring fire-hued foliage, migrating birds and avid outdoors-lovers to Duluth, a jewel of a city along Minnesota's Lake Superior shore. Here's how to make the most of a busy-season visit.

If you only ever get to see Duluth once, see it in the fall. Gold and orange and russet foliage drapes the hills and valleys along the Lake Superior shore. It's still warm enough to appreciate how jagged boulders turn the inland sea's waves into a cooling mist and to stand in the shadow of a lighthouse to watch the iconic Aerial Lift Bridge rise to grant passage to freighters. But it's cool enough that the sharp-shinned hawks and peregrine falcons have started their trek south for the winter, pausing in the tree-topped bluffs of Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory, where hikers and birders congregate to see nature's splendor.

The observation deck on the five-story Enger Park tower offers 360-degree views of Duluth, Lake Superior and the inland forests. Enger Park | Credit: Ryan Donnell

Duluth's charms make it a popular destination when fall color peaks in late September and early October. Each weekend, hundreds of visitors make their way here to see the colors, shop Canal Park's boutiques, watch the ships come in and dine on whitefish. But you don't have to fight crowds if you have a game plan.

One-Day Fall Itinerary in Duluth

See the Sunrise on the Duluth Lakewalk

It's just you and the early-morning joggers as the sun lights up the lake in sherbet shades of orange and pink. The hour is peaceful and quiet, and getting here now ensures you snag one of the in-demand $1/hour Canal Park public parking spots.

Nosh on Scones and Sip Local Coffee

Most shops and galleries in multilevel DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace don't open until 10, but the Amazing Grace Bakery and Cafe serves pastries, hashes and breakfast sandwiches starting at 8 a.m.

The lighthouse-capped North Pier juts into Duluth Harbor. North Pier | Credit: Ryan Donnell

Explore Canal Park

Meet freshwater creatures at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Walk to the lighthouse at the end of the North Pier, or tour the William A. Irvin freighter. Sip aquavit and gin at Vikre Distillery. And shop! Duluth Pack sells leather totes and Siiviis curates local art.

The St. Louis River Tumbles over rocky terrain in Jay Cooke State Park before flowing to Lake Superior. Jay Cooke State Park | Credit: Ryan Donnell

Fall Hiking in Duluth

By early afternoon, Canal Park will be packed. Now might be a good time to take in some nature. Four less-than-a-mile hiking trails lead to overlooks and prime spots to watch for migrating birds of prey at Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory on the bluffs above Duluth. Nearby, Jay Cooke State Park's 50 miles of trails showcase fall color and a swinging bridge over St. Louis River rapids.

The changing brew lineup at Fitger's Brewhouse might include Lighthouse Golden or Beaver Bay Brown Ale. Photo by Ryan Donnell. Fitger's Brewhouse | Credit: Ryan Donnell

Where to Eat in Duluth in Fall

Lines at the Canal Park eateries, like Canal Park Brewing Company, may be long. But there are off-park options. New Scenic Cafe, 14 miles north of Duluth, serves up rabbit confit with lake views. In town, The Duluth Grill elevates diner food, whipping up salmon hash with eggs. At Fitger's Brewhouse, local bands with national cred, like Trampled by Turtles, play for guests enjoying craft brews and wild rice burgers.

Where to Stay in Duluth in Fall