Duluth, Minnesota

Top Things to Do Along Minnesota's North Shore
Sprawling parks and maritime marvels line the Lake Superior shore between Duluth and Grand Portage. The best way to see it all? The 154-mile-long North Shore Scenic Byway (State-61). Check out our guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Duluth, Grand Marais and all along the North Shore.
Fall Road Trip to Minnesota's North Shore
A three-generation camping trip takes our executive editor to the far reaches (oh, Canada!) of Minnesota’s rugged North Shore.
Lake to Table: Cooking Inspiration from Minnesota's North Shore
Beyond the art galleries and craft breweries, you can find a side of Minnesota's North Shore that has hardly changed in more than a century—calloused hands, hopeful nets, maple woodsmoke and simple recipes born of the Midwest's deepest waters.
Top 10 Things to Do with Kids in Duluth
The Great Lakes Aquarium, an alpine roller coaster, the region's only zoo and a children's museum are just some of the family-friendly attractions in Duluth, the North Shore's largest city.
Two-Day Getaway to Duluth
The gateway to the 154-mile-long North Shore Scenic Byway, Duluth stands out with its Canal Park neighborhood, miles of lakeside trails and quality dining.
Digging Into History at Minnesota’s Glensheen Mansion
By her own admission, Emily Ford was an unlikely pick to be head gardener at Glensheen Mansion in Minnesota. But she is thriving—and so are the acres of vegetables and blooms she nurtures.