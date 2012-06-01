Brainerd Lakes: A Lively Winter Playground

High temps in the 20s? Definitely warm enough for a cross-country ski run. You'll find the area's best-groomed and only lit ski trails (20 kilometers in all) at Northland Arboretum, tucked behind Brainerd-Baxter's commercial district.

Elsewhere, the Pine Beach trail system loops around several resorts and stretches into challenging Pillsbury State Forest. Download maps from the Explore Brainerd Lakes link below. Travelers can rent skis at Cycle Path and Paddle in Pequot Lakes.Explore Brainerd LakesCycle Path and Paddle