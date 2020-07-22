Best Minnesota Road Trips

As a quiet neighbor to St. Paul, historic Stillwater lures Twin Cities locals and vacationers to the scenic banks of the St. Croix River. It's a perfect destination for a quick road trip from the Twin Cities—or a great stopover on a longer exploration of southeastern Minnesota, which could also include towns like Red Wing, Wabasha, Winona and Lanesboro.

The 5.9-mile Brown's Creek State Trail leads bikers and walkers to the heart of Stillwater. Shoppers will find plenty of stops on the charming Main Street; for a taste of the countryside, buy (or pick) apples at Aamodt's Apple Farm or taste wines at Saint Croix Vineyards. Check out Gondola Romantica for a soothing ride along the river, and leave time to walk (or bike) across the newly reopened historic lift bridge.

