Best Minnesota Road Trips
In the land of 10,000 lakes, it's no surprise that road trips almost always lead to water—the Root River, Lake Superior, the Mississippi River, or the many inland lakes spreading from the pine-tipped north to the prairies of the south. Enjoy the best Minnesota has to offer on these seven drives, among the state's 22 scenic byways traversing 3,000 miles of boreal forests, bluff beauty, picturesque small towns, and more.
Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway
This 54-mile route, named for a certain famous lumberjack, circles the Whitefish Chain of Lakes in north-central Minnesota. Storied resorts lie nearby, like Breezy Point (with its great golf course Deacon's Lodge); plenty of cabin rentals pepper the area, too, all making for the ideal lakeside getaway. Plus, there's a rich supper club history, so consider dining at Norway Ridge for a classic "up north" moment. Or opt for the new restaurant kid nearby with Justin Sunderland's Northern Soul Smokehouse, part of Grand View Lodge. To stretch your legs along the scenic lakes loop, stroll or cycle the paved Paul Bunyan State Trail, one of the country's longest rails-to-trails success stories. Climb the 100-foot-high historic fire lookout tower at Paul M. Thiede Fire Tower Park in Pequot Lakes for panoramic views.
Great River Road
It makes sense that the state where the Mississippi begins is also home to numerous segments of the Great River Road, an All-American Road and National Scenic Byway. One of the most impressive stretches is State Highway 61 as it hugs the bluffy shores of Lake Pepin, the widest natural part of the Mississippi, and moves south. The route from Red Wing to Wabasha, home of the National Eagle Center, and on to Winona makes for an ideal day trip from nearby Rochester or the Twin Cities. The Reads Landing overlook offers a lovely vantage point and, better still, a nearby riverfront brewery pours local sips. Hikers will enjoy both Frontenac State Park and Great Bluffs State Park along the Mississippi; at Great Bluffs, the easy 1.25-mile (one-way) Kings Bluff Trail leads to an exceptionally scenic overlook.
North Shore Scenic Drive
Perhaps the most celebrated of all scenic drives in Minnesota, the 154-mile-long North Shore route has earned All-American Road status. Stretching from Canal Park in Duluth to the international border in Grand Portage, this heavenly road trip on State-61 skirts Lake Superior and passes a whopping eight state parks on its way to Canada. Consider a stay at Lutsen Sea Villas for Superior views right on the Gitchi-Gami State Trail. And carve out some time to explore the small town of Grand Marais, home to the state's longest-operating arts colony as well as top-notch restaurants like Angry Trout Cafe and The Fisherman's Daughter.
Historic Bluff Country National Scenic Byway
Minnesota's southerly reaches contain some stunning scenery, too. See the bluffs of the Root River Valley from State Highway 16, which comprises the majority of the 88-mile Historic Bluff Country National Scenic Byway. The road stretches and winds from Dexter in the west all the way to the Mississippi River in the east near La Crescent. The highlight of this byway: Lanesboro, an artsy haven on the banks of the Root River and a good jumping-off point for a pedal on the Root River State Trail. At the Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery near Spring Valley, drop in on the weekend for a taste of Loon Juice cider and a fun brunch charcuterie board.
Lake Country Scenic Byway
Back in northern Minnesota, this lake-lined road snakes from Walker to Park Rapids, up to the headwaters of the Mississippi, then back down to Park Rapids, and ends at the western terminus of Detroit Lakes. Grab a slice of pizza at beloved regional chain Zorbaz and sample local beers at Portage Brewing Company to fuel up on the journey, which offers some of the state's most iconic vistas. Stop roughly halfway through the 88-mile byway at Itasca State Park, Minnesota's oldest, to see where the Mississippi River begins her long trip to the Gulf of Mexico. Birders can also enjoy part of the Pine to Prairie International Birding Trail, a 200-mile-long bird-watching odyssey.
Grand Rounds Scenic Byway
This scenic byway, the longest continuous public urban parkway in the country, loops about 50 miles around the heart of Minneapolis and connects some of its prettiest lakes (like Lake Harriet, with a bandshell, fishing pier and beach) and other attractions. Check out the wildflower garden at Theodore Wirth Park, the waterfall at Minnehaha Regional Park, or the sculpture garden at the Walker Arts Center. And if you'd prefer not to drive, explore some of the same territory on 100 miles of multi-use trails, half for walking and half for biking.
Highway 75 King of Trails Scenic Byway
This byway traces the western edge of Minnesota all the way from the Iowa/Minnesota border to the Canada/Minnesota border. It's part of Historic Highway 75, which runs from the Gulf of Mexico to Winnipeg. Along the 414 miles in Minnesota, you'll find great stops like Pipestone National Monument in the south (where tribes have traveled for centuries to quarry red pipestone for pipes and effigies) and, in the north, Moorhead's Hjemkomst Center, with its authentic Norwegian ship and Stave Church. While you're in Moorhead, toast your trip with an on-tap specialty at one of the state's best craft breweries, Junkyard Brewing Company.
