Best Minnesota Road Trips

Whether you're heading out for a day trip or weekend getaway, Minnesota packs a punch when it comes to scenic drives. Here are seven favorite routes in the North Star State.

In the land of 10,000 lakes, it's no surprise that road trips almost always lead to water—the Root River, Lake Superior, the Mississippi River, or the many inland lakes spreading from the pine-tipped north to the prairies of the south. Enjoy the best Minnesota has to offer on these seven drives, among the state's 22 scenic byways traversing 3,000 miles of boreal forests, bluff beauty, picturesque small towns, and more.

Brainerd Lakes Area Minnesota Credit: Willard/Getty Images

Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway

National Eagle Center Wabasha Minnesota National Eagle Center | Credit: Jay Wilde

Great River Road

It makes sense that the state where the Mississippi begins is also home to numerous segments of the Great River Road, an All-American Road and National Scenic Byway. One of the most impressive stretches is State Highway 61 as it hugs the bluffy shores of Lake Pepin, the widest natural part of the Mississippi, and moves south. The route from Red Wing to Wabasha, home of the National Eagle Center, and on to Winona makes for an ideal day trip from nearby Rochester or the Twin Cities. The Reads Landing overlook offers a lovely vantage point and, better still, a nearby riverfront brewery pours local sips. Hikers will enjoy both Frontenac State Park and Great Bluffs State Park along the Mississippi; at Great Bluffs, the easy 1.25-mile (one-way) Kings Bluff Trail leads to an exceptionally scenic overlook.

North Shore Scenic Byway near Tettegouche State Park North Shore Scenic Byway | Credit: Courtesy of Explore Minnesota

North Shore Scenic Drive

Bluffs along the Root River Trail Root River Trail | Credit: Justin Salem Meyer

Historic Bluff Country National Scenic Byway

Minnesota's southerly reaches contain some stunning scenery, too. See the bluffs of the Root River Valley from State Highway 16, which comprises the majority of the 88-mile Historic Bluff Country National Scenic Byway. The road stretches and winds from Dexter in the west all the way to the Mississippi River in the east near La Crescent. The highlight of this byway: Lanesboro, an artsy haven on the banks of the Root River and a good jumping-off point for a pedal on the Root River State Trail. At the Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery near Spring Valley, drop in on the weekend for a taste of Loon Juice cider and a fun brunch charcuterie board.

Mississippi headwaters Itasca State Park Itasca State Park | Credit: Courtesy of Kvidt Creative/Explore Minnesota

Lake Country Scenic Byway

Back in northern Minnesota, this lake-lined road snakes from Walker to Park Rapids, up to the headwaters of the Mississippi, then back down to Park Rapids, and ends at the western terminus of Detroit Lakes. Grab a slice of pizza at beloved regional chain Zorbaz and sample local beers at Portage Brewing Company to fuel up on the journey, which offers some of the state's most iconic vistas. Stop roughly halfway through the 88-mile byway at Itasca State Park, Minnesota's oldest, to see where the Mississippi River begins her long trip to the Gulf of Mexico. Birders can also enjoy part of the Pine to Prairie International Birding Trail, a 200-mile-long bird-watching odyssey.

Lake Harriet Minneapolis skyline Lake Harriet | Credit: Cavan Images/Getty Images

Grand Rounds Scenic Byway

This scenic byway, the longest continuous public urban parkway in the country, loops about 50 miles around the heart of Minneapolis and connects some of its prettiest lakes (like Lake Harriet, with a bandshell, fishing pier and beach) and other attractions. Check out the wildflower garden at Theodore Wirth Park, the waterfall at Minnehaha Regional Park, or the sculpture garden at the Walker Arts Center. And if you'd prefer not to drive, explore some of the same territory on 100 miles of multi-use trails, half for walking and half for biking.

Pipestone National Monument Pipestone National Monument | Credit: Courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Highway 75 King of Trails Scenic Byway