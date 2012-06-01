20 Top Things to Do in Minnesota

Minnesota is known as the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," though it actually has 11,842. Water defines this state, and visitors will find charming lakeside resorts as well as wilderness to be explored only by paddlers. Even the Twin Cities can claim to be lakeside destinations, although Minneapolis' and Saint Paul's big-city attractions (not to mention the Mississippi River) usually outshine the 929 metro-area lakes.

Tap ahead to find out about 20 of our favorite experiences in Minnesota, from Brainerd's lakeland fun to Minneapolis' theater scene.

Pictured: Gooseberry Falls plummets through a rocky gorge on Minnesota's North Shore.