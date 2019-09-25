Minnesota

Whether you head to the beautiful North Woods, the bustling Twin Cities or the long bike trails, you're practically guaranteed a great lake view. Find trip ideas for Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Detroit Lakes, Brainerd Lakes, the North Shore, Duluth, Lanesboro and more.

Most Recent

Fall Road Trip to Minnesota's North Shore

Fall Road Trip to Minnesota's North Shore
A three-generation camping trip takes our executive editor to the far reaches (oh, Canada!) of Minnesota’s rugged North Shore.
Fall Getaway to St. Joseph, Minnesota

Fall Getaway to St. Joseph, Minnesota
Our project editor finds a great fall day trip close to the Twin Cities, with hiking, unique architecture and stellar restaurants.
Digging Into History at Minnesota’s Glensheen Mansion

Digging Into History at Minnesota’s Glensheen Mansion
By her own admission, Emily Ford was an unlikely pick to be head gardener at Glensheen Mansion in Minnesota. But she is thriving—and so are the acres of vegetables and blooms she nurtures.
Endless Water: A Journey Into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Endless Water: A Journey Into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness
Longtime Midwest Living photographer Kevin J. Miyazaki shares an intimate, first-person look at Minnesota’s wild Boundary Waters.
15 Stunning Lake Superior Photos

15 Stunning Lake Superior Photos
Minnesota photographer Christian Dalbec specializes in shooting both below and above the waves of Lake Superior. Check out 15 of his shots.
Breathtaking Lake Superior Photos From Christian Dalbec

Breathtaking Lake Superior Photos From Christian Dalbec
A northern Minnesota photographer finds his calling—and a friend and therapist, of sorts—in Lake Superior, whose waves, ripples and endless shifts of light beckon him every day. 
Advertisement

More Minnesota

Playful Fashion For You and Your Pup

Playful Fashion For You and Your Pup
Minneapolis-based Dog Threads designs playful apparel and accessories inspired by a little dog’s big personality.
Dreamy Lake Minnetonka Boathouse Renovation

Dreamy Lake Minnetonka Boathouse Renovation
Summer on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka is full of watershed moments, thanks to dozens of lovingly reinvented boathouses and other historic structures like this one on Grandview Point.
Hudson Bay Bound: An Excerpt

Hudson Bay Bound: An Excerpt
Come Together: A Soul Food Thanksgiving

Come Together: A Soul Food Thanksgiving
Minnesota Art Crawl on the Prairie

Minnesota Art Crawl on the Prairie
Best Minnesota Road Trips

Best Minnesota Road Trips

Minnesota State Fair Sells Out 2020 Food Parade

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair has been canceled, but fairgoers who loved the event’s legendary treats will have a chance to sample some in late August and September.

All Minnesota

9-Year-Old Girl Raises More Than $50,000 for Minneapolis

9-Year-Old Girl Raises More Than $50,000 for Minneapolis
This Minnesota Studio Combines Science and Art for Unbelievably Real Dioramas

This Minnesota Studio Combines Science and Art for Unbelievably Real Dioramas
Get Crafting—For Free—With North House Folk School's Online Classes

Get Crafting—For Free—With North House Folk School's Online Classes
How This Twin Cities Store is Paving the Way in Reducing Waste

How This Twin Cities Store is Paving the Way in Reducing Waste
You Won't Believe These Gorgeous Flowers Are Actually Made From Paper

You Won't Believe These Gorgeous Flowers Are Actually Made From Paper
The Latest Midwest Travel Recommendations You Need to Check Out

The Latest Midwest Travel Recommendations You Need to Check Out
Best Midwest Family Vacations

Best Midwest Family Vacations
Giant Snow Sculpture Rises Again North of Minneapolis

Giant Snow Sculpture Rises Again North of Minneapolis
Jessica Lange's Remarkable Midwest Photographs

Jessica Lange's Remarkable Midwest Photographs
DIY Pet Portraits from Paint-by-Number Kits

DIY Pet Portraits from Paint-by-Number Kits
Travel Hot List: 5 Things We're Crushing on This Winter

Travel Hot List: 5 Things We're Crushing on This Winter
Holiday Getaway to Jolly Old Saint Paul

Holiday Getaway to Jolly Old Saint Paul
Adventure Junkie: Mine for Fun in Minnesota

Adventure Junkie: Mine for Fun in Minnesota
9 Favorite Minnesota State Parks

9 Favorite Minnesota State Parks
Camp Like a Chef

Camp Like a Chef
Spring Getaway on Minnesota's Root River Trail

Spring Getaway on Minnesota's Root River Trail
Soul Searching with Krista Tippett

Soul Searching with Krista Tippett
Discover Minnesota's Roadside Wonders

Discover Minnesota's Roadside Wonders
5 Great Spots for Winter Photos along Minnesota's North Shore

5 Great Spots for Winter Photos along Minnesota's North Shore
Chasing the Northern Lights

Chasing the Northern Lights
For the Love of Dogs

For the Love of Dogs
8 Minnesota Stays for the Adventurous Soul

8 Minnesota Stays for the Adventurous Soul
5 Reasons to Visit Saint Paul's Bell Museum of Natural History

5 Reasons to Visit Saint Paul's Bell Museum of Natural History
How A Minnesota Photographer Helps Displaced Pets

How A Minnesota Photographer Helps Displaced Pets
Top 10 Things to Do in Mankato, Minnesota

Top 10 Things to Do in Mankato, Minnesota
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com