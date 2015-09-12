Weekend U: Fall Getaway to Michigan State University

Somehow, returning to campus feels like the best type of regression: shedding the responsibilities of adulthood and embracing the heady freedom of college days, but without the classes. And few campuses channel that leave-it-behind spirit better than Michigan State University, in East Lansing, on the banks of the Red Cedar River. The capital city of Lansing, just to the west, tends to keep it all business. Popular daytime activities include lawmaking and administration (the nightlife picks up after 7 p.m.). But across the river, MSU always feels ready for a good time.