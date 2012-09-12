Waterfall Beauty on Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to almost 200 major named falls, plus countless smaller, anonymous ones. With its concentration of tumbling rivers that flow into Lake Superior, the western corner of the UP offers the most waterfalls in the most compact area. Sixty-five significant falls punctuate Ontonagon and Gogebic counties alone. Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park claims dozens of waterfalls, including a spectacular series easily accessible along the half-mile boardwalk of the Presque Isle River Scenic Area.

While spring brings the most abundant water, autumn can be the most scenic season to explore, as cooler temperatures invite you to hike through rainbow-colored forests. Tap ahead for some photo inspirations for your visit. Pictured: Waterfall along the Presque Isle River in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.