Revel in nature, set off on an active adventure and explore maritime heritage in the land north of the Mackinac Bridge—the UP. Popular destinations include Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Porcupine Mountain Wilderness State Park and Tahquamenon Falls State Park.

Top Things to Do in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

DO

Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours Look up to see a lighthouse and cliffs, or down through glass viewing wells to see two shipwreck sites near Munising. shipwrecktours.com

Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum Learn about the treacherous Lake Superior and see the bell from the ill-fated freighter Edmund Fitzgerald at the Whitefish Point spot. shipwreckmuseum.com

Iron Ore Heritage Trail The 47-mile rail-to-trail path travels along the Lake Superior shore and through historic mining communities. ironoreheritage.com

Isle Royale National Park Visitors arrive by boat or seaplane for adventures, including hiking, kayaking, camping and scuba diving, on this cluster of 450-plus islands in Lake Superior. nps.gov

Keweenaw National Historical Park Dozens of sites related to the UP's copper-mining boom, including a miner's cabin and the Quincy Mine, dot the Keweenaw Peninsula. nps.gov

Marquette Maritime Museum and Lighthouse The museum is small, but the lighthouse tour educates about a keeper's life. mqtmaritimemuseum.com

Northern Waters Adventures Guided half-day or full-day kayaking trips explore the multicolored cliffs of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. northernwaters.com

Ore Dock Brewing Company The brewery pays homage to Marquette's heritage with local art on display and a bar inlaid with iron-ore pellets. Grab one of 10 beers on tap and borrow a board game or see if live music is on the evening schedule. ore-dock.com

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Sandstone cliffs streaked by minerals, dunes, beaches, waterfalls and forested shoreline stretch for more than 40 miles between Munising and Grand Marais. nps.gov

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park Michigan's largest state park (60,000 acres) holds rivers, lakes and tumbling waterfalls. Don't miss Lake of the Clouds, surrounded by old-growth forest. michigandnr.com

Seney National Wildlife Refuge A mosaic of wetlands, bog and forests supports more than 200 bird species. Hike the 1.4-mile Pine Ridge Nature Trail to see songbirds and beavers. Backcountry roads are open to bikes, or paddle the Manistique River. fws.gov

Soo Locks Boat Tours Passengers get up-close looks at 1,000-foot freighters in the busy international harbor of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan's oldest city. soolocks.com

Tahquamenon Falls State Park A paved path leads to the region's largest waterfall, the star of this 46,179-acre park (70 miles west of Sault Ste. Marie).michigan.gov

Washington Street Browse Marquette's boutiques and galleries. travelmarquettemichigan.com

Eat

The Antlers Restaurant Taxidermic creatures decorate this Sault Ste. Marie landmark serving regional favorites like cherry chicken and beer cheese. saultantlers.com

The Delft Bistro A historic theater-turned-bistro in Marquette dishes innovative fare such as salmon poke. thedelftbistro.com

Elizabeth's Chophouse A cheese and charcuterie board is large enough to share, but you'll want to keep cedar-planked whitefish with garlic spinach all to yourself. The balcony overlooks Marquette's ore docks. elizabethschophouse.com

Jean Kay's Pasties and Subs The deli-style restaurant in Marquette specializes in the traditional UP dish: the Cornish pastie. jeankayspasties.com

Jamsen's Fish Market and Bakery Grab a cheddar-bacon-and-chive scone or a turnover with wild berries from this Copper Harbor shop, which overlooks Lake Superior. jamsen.biz

Lake Superior Brewing Company at the Dunes Saloon This logging-era tavern in Grand Marais comes with knotty pine walls, can't-miss seasonal Lake Superior whitefish and house beers like Riptide IPA. Lake Superior Brewing Company on Facebook

Randall Bakery Sample pasties bursting with meat and potatoes at the old-time lunch counter in Wakefield, south of the Porcupine Mountains. Locals also stop in for doughnuts. randallbakery.com

Roy's Pasties And Bakery Meat and potatoes (and other variations) fill flaky piecrust pockets—a miners' lunch staple. The Houghton bakery is one of many UP spots that continue the tradition. royspasties.com

Stay

The Landmark Inn Guests choose from 66 rooms and suites—some with fireplaces or whirlpool tubs—at this restored 1930 Marquette hotel. thelandmarkinn.com

Mountain View Lodges In Ontonagon, on the eastern edge of the Porcupine Mountains, cottages have kitchens, fireplaces and screened porches. mtnviewlodges.com

Roam Inn A lumber baron's 1896 home has morphed into a lodge-like inn in Munising. Some of the 18 guest rooms offer Lake Superior views. roam-inn.com

For information: Upper Peninsula Travel and Recreation Association uptravel.com

Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau keweenaw.info

Marquette County Convention and Visitor Bureau travelmarquettemichigan.com