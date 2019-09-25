Upper Peninsula, Michigan

Fall Journey to Michigan's Upper Peninsula

If you like vacation destinations packed with hiking trails and waterfalls but not too many people, our senior editor found just the right place.
A Wild and Watery Getaway to Marquette, Michigan

For most people, it takes a long drive to reach Marquette, on Michigan's wild and watery Upper Peninsula—and that's exactly the allure.
3 Hidden-Gem Michigan Fall Road Trips

These weekend destinations in the Upper Peninsula, Alpena and Kalamazoo may keep low profiles, but they earn high marks for art, history and outdoor fun.
Fall Adventures in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula

Whether you want to rev up or relax, the history-steeped Keweenaw Peninsula has you covered. Lake Superior shoreline, colorful forests and remnants of the country's first copper boom dominate the remote area's landscape.
Where to Find Michigan's Iconic Foods

Explore nine of the Mitten's signature flavors, like Motor City deep-dish, fresh Great Lakes fish and apples with snap.
Great Michigan Lighthouse Tours and Overnight Stays

Experience lighthouse life during a visit to almost any of Michigan's 129 historic beacons. Some even let you live like a keeper with an overnight stay!
Sault Ste. Marie Celebrates Its 350th Birthday

Sault Ste. Marie, often called The Soo, celebrates its status as Michigan's oldest city with historic attractions, river excursions and the maritime engineering marvel of the Soo Locks.
4 Getaway Destinations in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Just north of the Straits of Mackinac sits Michigan’s lush Upper Peninsula, a woods-and-water wilderness that sprawls over more than 16,350 square miles. Check out our ideas for exploring the Eastern UP, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Autumn Getaway to Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula

Getaway in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Waterfall beauty on Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Top Attractions in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

The UP has four seasons of getaways for those seeking adventure or peace.

