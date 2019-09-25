Upper Peninsula, Michigan

Fall Journey to Michigan's Upper Peninsula
If you like vacation destinations packed with hiking trails and waterfalls but not too many people, our senior editor found just the right place.
A Wild and Watery Getaway to Marquette, Michigan
For most people, it takes a long drive to reach Marquette, on Michigan's wild and watery Upper Peninsula—and that's exactly the allure.
3 Hidden-Gem Michigan Fall Road Trips
These weekend destinations in the Upper Peninsula, Alpena and Kalamazoo may keep low profiles, but they earn high marks for art, history and outdoor fun.
Fall Adventures in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula
Whether you want to rev up or relax, the history-steeped Keweenaw Peninsula has you covered. Lake Superior shoreline, colorful forests and remnants of the country's first copper boom dominate the remote area's landscape.
Where to Find Michigan's Iconic Foods
Explore nine of the Mitten's signature flavors, like Motor City deep-dish, fresh Great Lakes fish and apples with snap.
Great Michigan Lighthouse Tours and Overnight Stays
Experience lighthouse life during a visit to almost any of Michigan's 129 historic beacons. Some even let you live like a keeper with an overnight stay!