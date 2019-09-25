Top Things to Do in the Traverse City, Michigan, Area
Lively experiences—wine-country tours by bike, pub crawls by water and sailing on a replica schooner—color escapes to this Lake Michigan harbor town and its neighbors. Check out our guide to what to do, where to eat and where to stay in the Traverse City area.
Why Traverse City, Michigan, Is a Food Paradise
In northern Michigan, the lake shapes the climate. The climate creates the ingredients. And the ingredients make the meal. Just ask the chefs who call Traverse City their home.
Top 10 Things for Active Travelers to Do in Traverse City
Stunning views of Lake Michigan reward adventure-seekers in Traverse City during an active Midwest weekend getaway.
Top 10 Things to Do with Kids in Traverse City
Traverse City’s stunning beaches, arts, culture, parks and kid-friendly restaurants make this northern Michigan town a destination the whole family can enjoy.
Why You'll Love Skiing in Michigan
Career outdoorswoman Amanda Monthei grew up on Michigan's slopes. She lives out West now—but a powdery homecoming ski tour proves that this mitten still fits. Here's why she loves skiing in Michigan, and why you will, too.
Where to Find Michigan's Iconic Foods
Explore nine of the Mitten's signature flavors, like Motor City deep-dish, fresh Great Lakes fish and apples with snap.