Top Things to Do in St. Joseph, Michigan

Watch the Lake Michigan waves roll in at Silver Beach County Park or spend the afternoon golfing at St. Joseph, Michigan. Check out our guide to things to do, where to eat and where to stay.
By Midwest Living editors Updated May 30, 2022
Advertisement
Credit: Joshua Nowicki

Do

Blossomtime Festival 

Michigan's oldest and largest multicommunity festival typically celebrates blooming orchards each spring with a 5k run, a vintage baseball game and a parade. blossomtimefestival.org

Box Factory for the Arts 

A rehabbed factory offers three art galleries, live music, about 40 artists' studios and classes in downtown St. Joseph.  boxfactoryforthearts.org

Curious Kids' Museum 

Kids make giant bubbles, create a newscast, drive an ambulance and explore 100 more hands-on exhibits. curiouskidsmuseum.org

Curious Kids' Museum
| Credit: John Noltner

Harbor Shores 

This 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed course in nearby Benton Harbor challenges with its diverse terrain. harborshoresgolf.com

Krasl Art Center 

This surprising little gem features sculptures on the grounds and three galleries. krasl.org

Silver Beach County Park 

St. Joseph's popular downtown park includes a beach and an interactive splash park. berriencounty.org/parks

Silver Beach County Park
| Credit: John Noltner

St. Joseph shopping

State Street has gift shops and several clothing and shoe stores. FuzzyButz Pet Bakery's selection lives up to its fun name. HarborTown Interiors sells unique home decor, such as funky lighting. 

Eat and Drink

221 Main 

Modest in appearance, this downtown St. Joseph corner restaurant surprises with a list of 120 whiskies; flights narrow the choice. Dine on surf and turf, or go casual with pub grub. 221stjoe.com

Hickory Creek Winery 

Lush flowerbeds greet visitors at this quality-over-quantity spot offering dry wines.  hickorycreekwinery.com

The Livery 

In a 100-plus-year-old former stable in Benton Harbor's Arts District, this microbrewery-cafe keeps handcrafted beers on tap, and live music entertains.  liverybrew.com

Piggin' N' Grinnin' 

Judges on the Midwest barbecue circuit know this Benton Harbor place for its award-winning ribs. We recommend the trio of meats and sides in the Big Mamma Sampler. piggin-n-grinnin.com

Bread and Bar by Bit of Swiss 

The pastries resemble masterpieces in artsy Benton Harbor. Grab-and-go sandwiches make the perfect picnic. breadbarbh.com

Schu's Grill and Bar 

A dining institution, with some outdoor lakeview tables, is known for great burgers and potato soup. schus.com

Silver Beach Pizza 

Good pizza. Fun atmosphere (it's inside an old train depot). Friendly waitstaff. What else can you ask for? When you sit down, you get a disc that's green on one side and red on the other to signal servers. silverbeachpizza.com

South Bend Chocolate Company 

This downtown spot is part candy store, part coffeehouse and part ice cream parlor. sbchocolate.com

Thornton's Home Town Cafe 

The standby breakfast joint serves Bob's Big Bomb. Eat the giant omelet filled with corned beef hash, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese, and you get your name on the wall of fame. Thornton's Facebook Page

Stay

The Boulevard Inn and Bistro 

The all-suite hotel overlooks Lake Bluff Park and downtown St. Joseph. Family and two-bedroom suites accommodate travelers with children. theboulevardinn.com

The Inn at Harbor Shores 

Access to the golf course, a spa, and marina make the 92 lakeview rooms in St. Joseph all the more appealing. innatharborshores.com

For more information: stjoetoday.comswmichigan.org

Related: 8 Great Lake Michigan Beach Towns

© Copyright Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com