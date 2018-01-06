Top Things to Do in St. Joseph, Michigan
Do
Blossomtime Festival
Michigan's oldest and largest multicommunity festival typically celebrates blooming orchards each spring with a 5k run, a vintage baseball game and a parade. blossomtimefestival.org
Box Factory for the Arts
A rehabbed factory offers three art galleries, live music, about 40 artists' studios and classes in downtown St. Joseph. boxfactoryforthearts.org
Curious Kids' Museum
Kids make giant bubbles, create a newscast, drive an ambulance and explore 100 more hands-on exhibits. curiouskidsmuseum.org
Harbor Shores
This 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed course in nearby Benton Harbor challenges with its diverse terrain. harborshoresgolf.com
Krasl Art Center
This surprising little gem features sculptures on the grounds and three galleries. krasl.org
Silver Beach County Park
St. Joseph's popular downtown park includes a beach and an interactive splash park. berriencounty.org/parks
St. Joseph shopping
State Street has gift shops and several clothing and shoe stores. FuzzyButz Pet Bakery's selection lives up to its fun name. HarborTown Interiors sells unique home decor, such as funky lighting.
Eat and Drink
221 Main
Modest in appearance, this downtown St. Joseph corner restaurant surprises with a list of 120 whiskies; flights narrow the choice. Dine on surf and turf, or go casual with pub grub. 221stjoe.com
Hickory Creek Winery
Lush flowerbeds greet visitors at this quality-over-quantity spot offering dry wines. hickorycreekwinery.com
The Livery
In a 100-plus-year-old former stable in Benton Harbor's Arts District, this microbrewery-cafe keeps handcrafted beers on tap, and live music entertains. liverybrew.com
Piggin' N' Grinnin'
Judges on the Midwest barbecue circuit know this Benton Harbor place for its award-winning ribs. We recommend the trio of meats and sides in the Big Mamma Sampler. piggin-n-grinnin.com
Bread and Bar by Bit of Swiss
The pastries resemble masterpieces in artsy Benton Harbor. Grab-and-go sandwiches make the perfect picnic. breadbarbh.com
Schu's Grill and Bar
A dining institution, with some outdoor lakeview tables, is known for great burgers and potato soup. schus.com
Silver Beach Pizza
Good pizza. Fun atmosphere (it's inside an old train depot). Friendly waitstaff. What else can you ask for? When you sit down, you get a disc that's green on one side and red on the other to signal servers. silverbeachpizza.com
South Bend Chocolate Company
This downtown spot is part candy store, part coffeehouse and part ice cream parlor. sbchocolate.com
Thornton's Home Town Cafe
The standby breakfast joint serves Bob's Big Bomb. Eat the giant omelet filled with corned beef hash, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, peppers and cheese, and you get your name on the wall of fame. Thornton's Facebook Page
Stay
The Boulevard Inn and Bistro
The all-suite hotel overlooks Lake Bluff Park and downtown St. Joseph. Family and two-bedroom suites accommodate travelers with children. theboulevardinn.com
The Inn at Harbor Shores
Access to the golf course, a spa, and marina make the 92 lakeview rooms in St. Joseph all the more appealing. innatharborshores.com
For more information: stjoetoday.com, swmichigan.org
