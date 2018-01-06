Take on the waves at City Beach, learn about railroad history at a museum and enjoy an ice cream cone at Oink's Dutch Treat alongside Lake Michigan in New Buffalo.

Top Things to Do in New Buffalo, Michigan

What to do

City Beach A surf shop offers kayak and paddleboard rentals. For the less adventurous, soft sand is perfect for volleyball, tossing around a Frisbee, or catching some rays.

Galien River County Park Explore upland and wetland habitats along the Galien River via a canopy walkway, marsh overlook tower and marsh boardwalk.

New Buffalo Railroad Museum Railroad enthusiasts will enjoy learning about the town's history as a rail hub at the free-admission museum.

Round Barn Winery, Distillery and Brewery It's worth visiting just to see the 1912 round barn in Baroda (20 miles northeast of New Buffalo), but you'll probably want to try a tasting, too.

Where to eat

Beer Church Brewing Co. Find craft brews and wood-fired pizza inside a building that was once a church.

Bentwood Tavern Dine on a lakeside patio at the Marina Grant Resort. The menu features steaks and seafood (and burgers), plus seasonally inspired desserts.

Brewster's Italian Cafe Excellent pastas and pizzas bring a taste of Italy to New Buffalo. When the weather's warm, try to snag a seat in the courtyard.

Milda's Corner Market This Lithuanian deli and market has a cultlike following. The deli serves soups, sandwiches and kugelis-a casserole of potatoes and bacon. Imported goods stock the market.

Oink's Dutch Treat Kitschy pig and ice cream decor fills the building, and 50-plus flavors (like Cotton Candy Confetti and Marion County Blackberry) fill the coolers.

Redamak's It's the place to go in New Buffalo for burgers. Fresh beef ground on-site and, yes, Velveeta cheese turn simple into wonderful. Expect a wait.

Where to stay

Gordon Beach Inn The historic Union Pier inn has 20 rooms with private baths, an art gallery, and beach.

Harbor Grand Hotel The 55-guest-room New Buffalo boutique hotel encourages indulgence. We love the 24-hour Ben and Jerry's ice cream delivery, free beach towels and beachside lounge chairs, and breakfast-in-bed service.

Lake Country Inn Each of the nine bedrooms is painted a different, bright color at this adults-only refuge. l

Marina Grand Resort Curving along the marina, this hotel feels more like a boutique, with an indoor pool, outdoor pool and plenty of lake access.