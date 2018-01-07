Explore a lumberjack's mansions, carve a path across the sand dunes, ride a roller coaster, go for gold on the luge chute, and get out on the water on two historic Navy vessels.

Top Things to Do in Muskegon, Michigan

Do

Frauenthal Center for the Performing Arts

See ballets, concerts, plays and other performances in the Frauenthal Center, restored to its 1929 Moorish-style glamour. frauenthal.org

Great Lakes Guide Service

Expert boaters help you catch the biggest fish. Bring your prize to Mango's restaurant, and they'll prepare it for you. glguideservice.com

Hackley and Hume Historic Site

Side-by-side Victorian mansions, the Hackley and Hume Historic Site, impress visitors with ornate gingerbread (the original owners were a lumber baron and his business partner), turrets, stained glass and rooms restored to look like they did 100 years ago. lakeshoremuseum.org

Hackley and Hume Historic Site. Muskegon, Michigan. Hackley and Hume Historic Site | Credit: John Noltner

Lake Express Ferry

If you're arriving from the west, the ferry will take your car across Lake Michigan from Milwaukee to Muskegon. lake-express.com

Lake Express Ferry Muskegon Michigan Lake Express Ferry | Credit: John Noltner

Lakeshore Bike Trail

About 12 miles of paved trails give bikers and walkers a glimpse of Lake Michigan, Muskegon Lake and the city. visitmuskegon.org

Mac Wood's Dune Rides

About 45 minutes north of Muskegon in Mears, open-air vehicles carry guests on a 40-minute roller-coaster-like ride across the dunes. macwoodsdunerides.com

Mac Wood's Dune Rides. Muskegon, Michigan. Mac Wood's Dune Rides | Credit: John Noltner

Michigan's Adventure

The price of admission includes land and water rides. Catch a wave, plunge down a water slide and ride the state's fastest wooden roller coaster at Muskegon's amusement park. New in 2021: Camp Snoopy. miadventure.com

Monet Garden

Volunteer master gardeners turned a vacant lot into a peaceful, flower-filled spot named for the famed gardens in France. lakeshoregardenmasters.org

Muskegon Museum of Art

Mary Cassatt and Edward Hooper are among the artists whose works are on display in this century-old museum. muskegonartmuseum.org

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

Find one of the three luge tracks in the U.S. here in Muskegon State Park. For a fee, learn to ride down the 775-foot chute in winter. During summer, try out the cheaper, shorter warm-weather track. msports.org

Muskegon Michigan luge in summer

PJ Hoffmaster State Park

Some of the highest dunes along the lake are begging to be climbed here. Wash off the sand with a dip in Lake Michigan. michigandnr.com

USS LST 393 Veterans Museum

Tour one of the last two LSTs (landing ship, tanks) of the 1,051 built during World War II. lst393.org

USS Silversides Submarine Museum

See a World War II submarine and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter permanently moored along Muskegon's waterfront. silversidesmuseum.org

Eat and Drink

The Cheese Lady

Try the Pringle-like "Potato Chip Gouda" or go for the punny Ewephoria, made from sheep's' milk. thecheeselady.net

The Hearthstone Bistro

Enjoy an eclectic menu of French, Italian and American dishes with an emphasis on creatively prepared seafood and steaks. hearthstonerestaurant.com

The Sweet Spot

Try pastries from tomorrow's culinary innovators. The cafe is part of the Culinary Institute of Michigan, and students in the Baking and Pastry program create the treats. sweetspotcim.com

Stay

Shoreline Inn and Conference Center

Muskegon's only waterfront hotel gives guests great views of Muskegon Lake and the adjoining marina. shorelineinn.com