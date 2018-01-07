Top Things to Do in Muskegon, Michigan
Do
Frauenthal Center for the Performing Arts
See ballets, concerts, plays and other performances in the Frauenthal Center, restored to its 1929 Moorish-style glamour. frauenthal.org
Great Lakes Guide Service
Expert boaters help you catch the biggest fish. Bring your prize to Mango's restaurant, and they'll prepare it for you. glguideservice.com
Hackley and Hume Historic Site
Side-by-side Victorian mansions, the Hackley and Hume Historic Site, impress visitors with ornate gingerbread (the original owners were a lumber baron and his business partner), turrets, stained glass and rooms restored to look like they did 100 years ago. lakeshoremuseum.org
Lake Express Ferry
If you're arriving from the west, the ferry will take your car across Lake Michigan from Milwaukee to Muskegon. lake-express.com
Lakeshore Bike Trail
About 12 miles of paved trails give bikers and walkers a glimpse of Lake Michigan, Muskegon Lake and the city. visitmuskegon.org
Mac Wood's Dune Rides
About 45 minutes north of Muskegon in Mears, open-air vehicles carry guests on a 40-minute roller-coaster-like ride across the dunes. macwoodsdunerides.com
Michigan's Adventure
The price of admission includes land and water rides. Catch a wave, plunge down a water slide and ride the state's fastest wooden roller coaster at Muskegon's amusement park. New in 2021: Camp Snoopy. miadventure.com
Monet Garden
Volunteer master gardeners turned a vacant lot into a peaceful, flower-filled spot named for the famed gardens in France. lakeshoregardenmasters.org
Muskegon Museum of Art
Mary Cassatt and Edward Hooper are among the artists whose works are on display in this century-old museum. muskegonartmuseum.org
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park
Find one of the three luge tracks in the U.S. here in Muskegon State Park. For a fee, learn to ride down the 775-foot chute in winter. During summer, try out the cheaper, shorter warm-weather track. msports.org
PJ Hoffmaster State Park
Some of the highest dunes along the lake are begging to be climbed here. Wash off the sand with a dip in Lake Michigan. michigandnr.com
USS LST 393 Veterans Museum
Tour one of the last two LSTs (landing ship, tanks) of the 1,051 built during World War II. lst393.org
USS Silversides Submarine Museum
See a World War II submarine and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter permanently moored along Muskegon's waterfront. silversidesmuseum.org
Eat and Drink
The Cheese Lady
Try the Pringle-like "Potato Chip Gouda" or go for the punny Ewephoria, made from sheep's' milk. thecheeselady.net
The Hearthstone Bistro
Enjoy an eclectic menu of French, Italian and American dishes with an emphasis on creatively prepared seafood and steaks. hearthstonerestaurant.com
The Sweet Spot
Try pastries from tomorrow's culinary innovators. The cafe is part of the Culinary Institute of Michigan, and students in the Baking and Pastry program create the treats. sweetspotcim.com
Stay
Shoreline Inn and Conference Center
Muskegon's only waterfront hotel gives guests great views of Muskegon Lake and the adjoining marina. shorelineinn.com
For more information: visitmuskegon.org