Top Things to Do in Lansing, Michigan
Minor-league baseball scores fans with a newly renovated stadium in the heart of the capital city, steps from the restored Capitol building and spots for tasting and toasting. A trolley connects the capital to East Lansing, home of Michigan State University.
What to do
Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum Ever-changing galleries of contemporary art keep visits fresh, and even the building itself, with its ribbons of glass and corugated metal, is an attraction for visitors at Michigan State University. broadmuseum.msu.edu
Lansing Lugnuts This single-A minor league club feeds into the Toronto Blue Jays farm system. Fans cheer their hometown team from theater-style seats at the spiffed-up Cooley Law School Stadium, where summer ballgames mean frequent fireworks and freebies. milb.com
Lansing River Trail The 13-mile trail hugs the banks of the Red Cedar and Grand rivers with a paved pathway and wooden footbridges, connecting the city with parks, picnic spots and historic Old Town. lansingrivertrail.org
Michigan History Museum Five levels of exhibits recount the state's 150-year history. The museum reopens in August 2021. michigan.gov
Michigan State Capitol Take a free weekday tour of the 1879 building, known for its 160-foot-high rotunda. Guides shows where artisans transformed cast iron into polished marble and simple pine into gleaming walnut in stunning examples of decorative faux finishes. michigan.gov
Old Town Galleries, restaurants, boutiques and bars fill historical buildings in the original downtown. iloveoldtown.org
Potter Park Zoo More than 160 species, including lions and ring-tailed lemurs, fascinate visitors. The most conspicuous residents might be the dozens of free-roaming peacocks preening for attention. potterparkzoo.org
Where to eat
American Fifth Spirits Across the street from the Lugnuts' ballpark you can find infused cocktails at Lansing's first brewery. americanfifthspirits.com
The Cosmos Wood-fired pizzas come with imaginative toppings, such as beet pesto and runny eggs. thecosmoslansing.com
Crunchy's Besides having 27 beers on tap (with one of East Lansing's best microbrew lists), this sports bar serves one of the best (and biggest) burger's in town. crunchyseastlansing.com
Soup Spoon Cafe Close to the capitol, the food in this casual, artsy setting includes buoyant eggs Benny and massive breakfast burritos. soupspooncafe.com
Troppo This upscale spot near the capitol has historical photos and an inventive menu. troppo.org
Where to stay
Radisson The 11-story hotel puts visitors near Lansing River Trail. radisson.com
Wild Goose Inn At a tidy Cape Cod near MSU, suites come with a fireplace, free Wi-Fi and luxurious bath with a whirlpool tub. wildgooseinn.com
For more information lansing.org