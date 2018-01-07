Top Things to Do in Grand Haven, Michigan

Grand Haven's beach, lighthouse, musical fountain, and lakefront grub make this town a must-stop along the Lake Michigan shore.

Do

Grand Haven State Park

The 48-acre recreation area has a popular sandy beach and views of the Grand Haven pier and lighthouse. Come for fishing, sunbathing, volleyball and swimming. michigan.gov/dnr

Grand Haven, Michigan Credit: Johnny Quirin

Grand Haven Musical Fountain

Colorful jets of water dance to music by the likes of Taylor Swift and Led Zeppelin in a 25-minute show on summer nights. ghfountain.com

Tri-Cities Historical Museum

Explore a frontiersman's log cabin or a birch bark Wicciup as you learn about the culture and history of northwest Ottawa County. tri-citiesmuseum.org

Eat and Drink

Fricano's Pizza

Thin-crust pizza topped with a blend of Wisconsin cheeses has been a local fave since 1949. fricanospizza.com

The Kirby House

This former hotel in Grand Haven shelters several restaurants. Try the local cheese with seasonal chutney at the Grill Room. thegilmorecollection.com

Morning Star Cafe

The Southwestern-style breakfast and lunch spot in Grand Haven bakes its own foccacia, biscuits and pastries. Morning Star Cafe on Facebook

Morning Star Cafe owner with Stuffed French Toast. Morning Star Cafe | Credit: John Noltner

Old Boys' Brewhouse

An exceptional budget meal awaits at this Spring Lake stop. Artisanal beers and specialty sodas accompany build-your-own pizzas on brewer's malt crusts. oldboysbrewhouse.com

Pronto Pup

Satisfying cravings for corn dogs since 1947, this tiny stand on the Grand Haven boardwalk is the place to grab a bite to eat on your way to the beach or while enjoying the musical fountain. Pronto Pup on Facebook

Stay

Harbor House Inn

Some of the 19 rooms across from Grand Haven's boardwalk come with fireplaces, whirlpool tubs and balconies. Start the day with toasted cinnamon bread and other treats, and be sure to look for the inn's signature sweet, a caramel candy, by your bedside at night. harborhousegh.com