Top Things to Do in Grand Haven, Michigan
Do
Grand Haven State Park
The 48-acre recreation area has a popular sandy beach and views of the Grand Haven pier and lighthouse. Come for fishing, sunbathing, volleyball and swimming. michigan.gov/dnr
Grand Haven Musical Fountain
Colorful jets of water dance to music by the likes of Taylor Swift and Led Zeppelin in a 25-minute show on summer nights. ghfountain.com
Tri-Cities Historical Museum
Explore a frontiersman's log cabin or a birch bark Wicciup as you learn about the culture and history of northwest Ottawa County. tri-citiesmuseum.org
Eat and Drink
Fricano's Pizza
Thin-crust pizza topped with a blend of Wisconsin cheeses has been a local fave since 1949. fricanospizza.com
The Kirby House
This former hotel in Grand Haven shelters several restaurants. Try the local cheese with seasonal chutney at the Grill Room. thegilmorecollection.com
Morning Star Cafe
The Southwestern-style breakfast and lunch spot in Grand Haven bakes its own foccacia, biscuits and pastries. Morning Star Cafe on Facebook
Old Boys' Brewhouse
An exceptional budget meal awaits at this Spring Lake stop. Artisanal beers and specialty sodas accompany build-your-own pizzas on brewer's malt crusts. oldboysbrewhouse.com
Pronto Pup
Satisfying cravings for corn dogs since 1947, this tiny stand on the Grand Haven boardwalk is the place to grab a bite to eat on your way to the beach or while enjoying the musical fountain. Pronto Pup on Facebook
Stay
Harbor House Inn
Some of the 19 rooms across from Grand Haven's boardwalk come with fireplaces, whirlpool tubs and balconies. Start the day with toasted cinnamon bread and other treats, and be sure to look for the inn's signature sweet, a caramel candy, by your bedside at night. harborhousegh.com