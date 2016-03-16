Explore shipwrecks, lighthouses, charter fishing and Lake Huron beaches on the Sunrise Side of the Lower Peninsula. Check out our guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.

Top Things to Do Along the Lake Huron Shore in Michigan

Do

Alpena Shipwreck Tours Offshore from Alpena, peer at the ghostly remains of shipwrecks in the crystal-clear waters of Thunder Bay. alpenashipwrecktours.com

Charter fishing Alpena's Two Hearted Charters and Court Yard Ristorante partner in the Catch and Cook program: Head out with Two Hearted in the morning; Court Yard will cook whatever you bring back that day.

Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center Kids and adults enjoy learning about old-time schooners, underwater archaeology, shipwrecks and boatbuilding at this free Alpena museum. (Closed as of July 2021 due to the pandemic; check website for updates.) thunderbay.noaa.gov

Lumberman's Monument Be prepared for action. Interactive exhibits about the area's logging history engage visitors, but it's the climb down to the Au Sable River for views that will leave you breathless. fs.usda.gov

Port Austin Kayak Kayak the Turnip Rock Water Trail to see oddly shaped slabs of sandstone rise from clear green waters along the Lake Huron shore. Also available for rental: bikes and stand-up paddleboards. portaustinkayak.com

River Road Scenic Byway The 22-mile route stretches through the Au Sable River Valley. At Iargo Springs, stop at the overlook or take the 300 steps to the spring area. Three miles east, learn about the logging industry at the Lumberman's Monument Visitors Center. A steep walk (272 steps) leads from the monument to great river and dune views. fhwa.dot.gov

State parks It's not unusual to have a stretch of grassy dunes or a hiking trail to yourself at laid-back Albert E. Sleeper and Port Crescent state parks, on Saginaw Bay at the tip of Michigan's Thumb. Stay the night at modern campsites. michigandnr.com

Eat

Cabin Creek Coffee The joe is smooth and rich, but so are the other choices: lattes, chais and specialty drinks. Enjoy one with a berry-studded scone or a thick sandwich in Alpena. cabincreekcoffeealpena.com

Hack–Ma–Tack Inn and Restaurant Originally a private hunting and fishing lodge in Cheboygan, Hack–Ma–Tack now invites guests to drive in or boat in from the Cheboygan River to enjoy slow-cooked prime rib and whitefish almondine. hackmatackinn.com

Stay

Anchorage Cottages In the Oscoda-AuSable area, six cottages sit on Lake Huron's shore; you can go from bed to beach in seconds. New owners now offer yoga, daily meditation and afternoon tea. michigan.org

The Cadillac House Settle in for dinner at the recently reopened 1860 hotel in Lexington before retiring to one of 12 guest rooms. thecadillachouse.com