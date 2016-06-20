Top Free Things To Do In Michigan

As of September 2021, many tours are paused due to the pandemic. Please check websites for the latest information.

Downtown walking tours Experience Factory and Pure Detroit have both lead free tours of downtown landmarks, including the lavishly decorated 1929 Guardian skyscraper (pictured). experiencedetroit.com

Detroit Historical Museum The Streets of Old Detroit provides a look back at life in the 1840s, 1870s and 1900s. Visitors create music tracks at the energetic Kid Rock Music Lab. detroithistorical.org

GM Renaissance Center Tours at the General Motors headquarters in Detroit detail GM's symbiotic relationship with the city. Check out the latest car models in the showroom before drinking in skyline views from the 72nd floor. gmrencen.com

Detroit International RiverWalk So far, 4 miles of riverfront link parks, gardens and an adventure center. detroitriverfront.org