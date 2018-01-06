Top Things to Do in Saugatuck, Michigan

Oval Beach, Mount Baldhead, Saugatuck Dune Rides and Saugatuck Dunes State Park draw visitors to this town on the Lake Michigan shore.
By Midwest Living editors Updated May 30, 2022
Retro Boat Rentals
| Credit: Ryan Donnell

Do

Art galleries 

Galleries reflect Saugatuck's artsy spirit. Favorites include James Brandess' Studio and Gallery for oil paintings. saugatuck.com

Fenn Valley Vineyards

Nine miles southeast of Saugatuck, sip premium wines and take in-depth tours that include the vineyards. fennvalley.com

Mount Baldhead

Climb 282 stairs up the dune for a great overlook of Oval Beach and the surrounding area. saugatuck.com

Oval Beach

This popular beach is known for its sweeping shoreline around Lake Michigan and the backdrop of dunes.  saugatuck.com

Cruise around Saugatuck Harbor in vintage eye candy. retroboatrentals.com

Saugatuck Chain Ferry 

Step aboard the hand-crank ferry for a 5-minute float across the Kalamazoo River to near the base of Mount Baldhead. saugatuckcity.com

Saugatuck Dune Rides 

Take an exciting and entertaining 40-minute ride among the dunes. saugatuckduneride.com

Credit: John Noltner

Saugatuck Dunes State Park 

A 2.5-mile sandy beach and dunes more than 200 feet tall draw nature enthusiasts, bird-watchers and hikers. Trails lead over steep slopes to secluded beaches.  michigan.gov/dnr

Eat and Drink

Bowdie's Chophouse 

The dining room seats just 25, ensuring an intimate experience at the steakhouse in Saugatuck.  bowdieschophouse.com

Marro's

Dine on Italian classics such as shrimp scampi, lasagna and ravioli. The Piano Lounge typically provides live music Thursdays through Sundays. marrosrestaurant.com

Stay

Bella Vita Spa and Suites 

In Saugatuck, six modern suites overlook downtown and have flat-screen TVs.  bellavitaspaandsuites.com

The Belvedere Inn and Restaurant 

On 6 acres just northeast of town, the 1913 Prairie-style mansion has fireplaces in each of its 10 guest rooms and elegant furnishings.  thebelvedereinn.com

Lake Shore Resort

Every room at the Saugatuck lodging comes with a water view. Breakfast, coaster bikes, kayaks and morning yoga come complimentary; guests also enjoy a heated pool and sunset firepits. lakeshoreresortsaugatuck.com

Credit: Jillian Bowes

The Pines Motor Lodge 

Travelers find a cluster of retro-chic 1950-era motor inns near Saugatuck's beaches, restaurants and shops. Sleep in Amish-crafted beds with pillow-top mattresses. thepinesmotorlodge.com

Credit: Johnny Quirin

Wickwood Inn

This romantic B&B offers way more than just a farm-to-table breakfast. Guests are also treated to afternoon sweets and evening "sips and small plates." wickwoodinn.com

For more information:  saugatuck.com

