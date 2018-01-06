Top Things to Do in Saugatuck, Michigan
Do
Art galleries
Galleries reflect Saugatuck's artsy spirit. Favorites include James Brandess' Studio and Gallery for oil paintings. saugatuck.com
Fenn Valley Vineyards
Nine miles southeast of Saugatuck, sip premium wines and take in-depth tours that include the vineyards. fennvalley.com
Mount Baldhead
Climb 282 stairs up the dune for a great overlook of Oval Beach and the surrounding area. saugatuck.com
Oval Beach
This popular beach is known for its sweeping shoreline around Lake Michigan and the backdrop of dunes. saugatuck.com
Retro Boat Rentals
Cruise around Saugatuck Harbor in vintage eye candy. retroboatrentals.com
Saugatuck Chain Ferry
Step aboard the hand-crank ferry for a 5-minute float across the Kalamazoo River to near the base of Mount Baldhead. saugatuckcity.com
Saugatuck Dune Rides
Take an exciting and entertaining 40-minute ride among the dunes. saugatuckduneride.com
Saugatuck Dunes State Park
A 2.5-mile sandy beach and dunes more than 200 feet tall draw nature enthusiasts, bird-watchers and hikers. Trails lead over steep slopes to secluded beaches. michigan.gov/dnr
Eat and Drink
Bowdie's Chophouse
The dining room seats just 25, ensuring an intimate experience at the steakhouse in Saugatuck. bowdieschophouse.com
Marro's
Dine on Italian classics such as shrimp scampi, lasagna and ravioli. The Piano Lounge typically provides live music Thursdays through Sundays. marrosrestaurant.com
Stay
Bella Vita Spa and Suites
In Saugatuck, six modern suites overlook downtown and have flat-screen TVs. bellavitaspaandsuites.com
The Belvedere Inn and Restaurant
On 6 acres just northeast of town, the 1913 Prairie-style mansion has fireplaces in each of its 10 guest rooms and elegant furnishings. thebelvedereinn.com
Lake Shore Resort
Every room at the Saugatuck lodging comes with a water view. Breakfast, coaster bikes, kayaks and morning yoga come complimentary; guests also enjoy a heated pool and sunset firepits. lakeshoreresortsaugatuck.com
The Pines Motor Lodge
Travelers find a cluster of retro-chic 1950-era motor inns near Saugatuck's beaches, restaurants and shops. Sleep in Amish-crafted beds with pillow-top mattresses. thepinesmotorlodge.com
Wickwood Inn
This romantic B&B offers way more than just a farm-to-table breakfast. Guests are also treated to afternoon sweets and evening "sips and small plates." wickwoodinn.com
For more information: saugatuck.com