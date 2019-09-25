Fall Getaway to Saugatuck, Michigan
Our editor in chief takes a classic family road trip to an artsy Lake Michigan shore town for sandy beaches, gallery-peeping and great food.
Top Things to Do in Saugatuck, Michigan
Oval Beach, Mount Baldhead, Saugatuck Dune Rides and Saugatuck Dunes State Park draw visitors to this town on the Lake Michigan shore.
5 Great Places to Have Fun in Saugatuck
Saugatuck draws visitors with an exceptional beach, dune rides, and plenty of shopping and restaurant options.