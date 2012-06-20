By The editors of MidwestLiving.com

The meeting of the Upper and Lower Peninsula sits a ferry ride from Mackinac Island, a famously Victorian and car-free destination that continues to lure generations of travelers.

Top Things to Do in the Mackinac Island Area, Michigan

DO

Arch Rock The natural limestone arch is one of Mackinac Island's most-photographed sites. It's easy to access from carriage rides or bike and foot trails. mackinacisland.org

Bicycling Cycling is the best way to explore auto-free Mackinac Island. An 8-mile paved trail circles Mackinac. Inland, 140 miles of carriage roads, bike trails and footpaths knit through a hilly and wooded landscape, past limestone outcrops. Bike rentals are available throughout downtown; no reservations necessary. bikemackinac.com

Carriage tours A horse-drawn carriage ride gives a good overview of the island's interior and state historic park; operators line Main Street. Hire a horse-drawn taxi, or you can drive a rented horse and buggy outside downtown. mict.com

Ferries Two lines shuttle visitors to the island. Look for discounted tickets online from Shepler's or Star Line.

Icebreaker Mackinaw Tour the Coast Guard's steel-hulled workhorse that kept Great Lakes shipping lanes free of ice from 1944 to 2006. Open seasonally; in Mackinaw City. themackinaw.org

Mackinac Bridge Walk On Labor Day, tens of thousands of walkers gather in St. Ignace for the annual 5-mile trek across one of the world's longest suspension bridges, which links the Lower and Upper peninsula. mackinacbridge.org

Mackinac Island Butterfly House See hundreds of butterflies in an indoor tropical garden exhibit. originalbutterflyhouse.com

Mackinac Island State Park The park surprises visitors with its faraway-woods feel, despite being a few hundred yards from downtown. More than 80 percent of Mackinac Island is within the state park. Hike, bike or ride a horse through forests, past geological formations and along limestone bluffs. mackinacparks.com

Headlands International Dark Sky Park Far from hazy light pollution, celestial reflections ripple across Lake Michigan in this park 2 miles west of Mackinaw City. During the day, hike through forests and to bluff views. midarkskypark.org

Mackinac State Historic Parks Kids can dress up like soldiers at Fort Mackinac, a historic military outpost on Mackinac Island. In Mackinaw City, Colonial Michilimackinac keeps visitors engrossed watching cooking and crafting demonstrations, as well as musket and cannon firings. This reconstructed fort sits near the Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse; climb to the top of the 1889 tower. These sites, nearby Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park (with ziplines and a climbing wall) and other attractions combine to make Mackinac State Historic Parks. mackinacparks.com

Mackinaw Crossings In Mackinaw City, browse a complex of more than 50 shops and eateries. Mackinaw Crossings on Facebook

Shepler's Lighthouse Cruises Three- to five-hour cruises are available May through mid-September; reservations recommended. sheplersferry.com

Great Turtle Kayak Tours Kayak and paddleboard around Mackinac Island and Mackinaw City. Options include sunrise and sunset tours, a Round Island retreat, an Arch Rock excursion and SUP yoga. mackinackayak.com

Wilderness State Park Nine miles west of Mackinaw City, you'll find camping and rustic cabins, plus hiking and scenic drives on a 10,000-acre park with 26 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. dnr.state.mi.us

Woods and Water Ecotours Sign on for guided hiking, biking and kayaking tours or rent equipment from this Hessel outfitter. woodsandwaters.eco

EAT

Audie's Restaurant In Mackinaw City, dine in the casual Family Room or the upscale Chippewa Room on fresh, well-prepared local whitefish, lake perch and steaks. audies.com

Bessie's Original Homemade Pasties The St. Ignace cafe claims a loyal following for its hearty, traditional meat pies. Bessie's on Facebook

The Chuckwagon of Mackinac For a fast and inexpensive breakfast or lunch while you're on the island, stop by this long-time favorite for omelets, French toast, burgers and sandwiches. chuckwagononmackinac.com

Joann's Fudge This is just one of the places to find the quintessential Mackinac treat, with 28 flavors. joannsfudge.com

Mary's Bistro Draught House Choose from 50 craft and local beers to go with your crispy pan-fried whitefish, thin-crust pizza or truffle fries. marysbistromackinacisland.com

Scalawags Whitefish and Chips Fresh perch and walleye fill baskets with fries, creamy coleslaw and crispy hush puppies. scalawagswhitefish.com

Sea Biscuit Cafe and Grog The casual pub-style restaurant serves hearty options that include whitefish Reubens and French Creole jambalaya. seabiscuitcafe.com

Woods Run by the Grand Hotel, this Tudor mansion serves dinners of local and Bavarian-style specialties. grandhotel.com

Yankee Rebel Tavern Savor great homemade soups and sandwiches, plus unforgettable slow-cooked pot roast. yankeerebeltavern.com

STAY

Chippewa Hotel Waterfront Balconies take advantage of the refurbished 1902 hotel's location facing the marina. The Pink Pony patio serves casual fare. chippewahotel.com

Grand Hotel For an unforgettable experience, stay at this Victorian-Era landmark, with its 660-foot porch overlooking the straits. grandhotel.com

Hotel Iroquois Surveying the water from the edge of town, this luxurious Queen Anne-style hotel on Mackinac Island feels like an oasis. iroquoishotel.com

The Mackinac House The 19 guest rooms at this hotel all feature luxury furnishings plus amenities like afternoon snacks and breakfast. themackinachouse.com

Metivier Inn Want some character but not too much? Consider this charming (and air-conditioned) B&B on the island. metivierinn.com

Mission Point Resort Lounge on the lakefront lawn, relax with a lilac facial in the spa, or join activities such as flower pressing or bocce ball on the 18-acre property. A recent $10 million renovation freshened the property. missionpoint.com

Mackinaw City lodging A variety of hotels and motels, many right on the lakeshore, typically offer lower rates than properties on Mackinac Island. Get more information here.

For more information:

Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau mackinacisland.org

Mackinaw Area Visitors Bureau mackinawcity.com