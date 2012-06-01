Fall Escape to Mackinac

After Labor Day, crowds at this Michigan hot spot melt into a trickle of a few hundred daily visitors. Northern days get chilly here-sweatshirts and shorts weather, really. But they reveal a quieter version of the area's famed lakes, bike trails, historic parks and restaurants. Value adds up this time of year, too, with hotel rates dropping 15 percent or more.

Browse our slideshow to view some of the fall activities awaiting visitors to Mackinac Island and the areas just north and south of the 5-mile bridge across the Straits of Mackinac.