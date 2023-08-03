A New Food Festival Celebrating Female Talent Beckons You to Mackinac Island This Fall
The pop and sizzle from a hot pan emanates from a ballroom draped in salmon pink. Four chefs command temporary kitchen stations under crystal chandeliers as a crowd watches. But there's something even more interesting about this setup: The chefs—and their sous-chefs—all are women. They're the stars of a mystery basket-style cooking demo (à la Chopped) during the inaugural Cork & Fork weekend at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Hosted for its debut with the James Beard Foundation, the event elevates female talent in a traditionally male-dominated industry.
"Over the last few decades, we've seen this amazing shift in the culinary industry where more and more female chefs are leading restaurant kitchens, yet there are few events that directly highlight their achievements," says David Jurcak, president of operations for Grand Hotel. "Cork & Fork is our way of honoring the efforts of incredible female chefs across the country and drawing awareness to their contributions to the field."
The idea—now in its second year—came about as a way to celebrate Elizabeth Schweitzer, the Grand Hotel's master sommelier and the eighth woman in the world to achieve that designation. For more than 20 years, Schweitzer has selected and paired wines for the historic hotel's nightly formal dinners, as well as for the property's other restaurants.
During Cork & Fork, Schweitzer leads a fun blind wine tasting to educate attendees, pitting Michigan wines against French ones and demonstrating the importance of choosing the right glassware. It's part of a weekend full of food-focused panels and indulgent dishes, culminating in a "pink tie" dinner benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation. It all takes place within the floral-patterned walls of the Grand Hotel, an icon on this car-free island in Lake Huron. Happening September 29–October 1 this year, the event also marks the beginning of fall color in northern Michigan. Take a break between sessions to bike the 8-mile path around the island or sneak in a bite of fudge from one of the many sweets shops in the Victorian downtown. But don't fill up—a great meal awaits you.
Explore Mackinac Island
You'll feel like you've stepped back in time on Mackinac Island. No cars or motorized vehicles are allowed, so your mode of transport is foot, bike or horse. Historic Fort Mackinac (pictured above) overlooks Lake Huron and gives a bird's-eye view of boat traffic. Here's what to know if you're booking the trip to Mackinac.
Stay
Cork & Fork tickets include accommodations at the Grand Hotel, all weekend events and discounted ferry rides.
Meet
This year's program will feature six guest chefs from around the country, including Christina Nguyen from Hai Hai in Minneapolis and Debbie Gold from LeTour in Evanston, Illinois.
Play
Bop around the island via a guided Mackinac Island Carriage Tour or rent a bike from the Grand Hotel to see it yourself. Don't miss Arch Rock in Mackinac Island State Park.
Eat
You'll have plenty to eat at Cork & Fork, but for any remaining rumblings, a slice of Detroit 'za from the new Mackinac Island Pizza Company will hit the spot. For a boozy treat, the frozen Rum Runner at the Pink Pony is a must.