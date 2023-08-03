A New Food Festival Celebrating Female Talent Beckons You to Mackinac Island This Fall

The stately Grand Hotel, which hosts Cork & Fork and has the world's longest front porch, overlooks the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge.

The pop and sizzle from a hot pan emanates from a ballroom draped in salmon pink. Four chefs command temporary kitchen stations under crystal chandeliers as a crowd watches. But there's something even more interesting about this setup: The chefs—and their sous-chefs—all are women. They're the stars of a mystery basket-style cooking demo (à la Chopped) during the inaugural Cork & Fork weekend at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Hosted for its debut with the James Beard Foundation, the event elevates female talent in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

"Over the last few decades, we've seen this amazing shift in the culinary industry where more and more female chefs are leading restaurant kitchens, yet there are few events that directly highlight their achievements," says David Jurcak, president of operations for Grand Hotel. "Cork & Fork is our way of honoring the efforts of incredible female chefs across the country and drawing awareness to their contributions to the field."

Left: Cork & Fork brings in female chefs from around the country and also recognizes the Grand Hotel's own women chefs. | Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Center: During the culinary weekend, guests can try multiple dishes from visiting chefs, including inventive concoctions during special programming and five-star plated dishes at the formal final dinner. | Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Right: Guest chef Ariana Quant (right) and sous-chef Katie O'Hara plate miso-caramel ice cream tacos during last year's event. | Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel

The idea—now in its second year—came about as a way to celebrate Elizabeth Schweitzer, the Grand Hotel's master sommelier and the eighth woman in the world to achieve that designation. For more than 20 years, Schweitzer has selected and paired wines for the historic hotel's nightly formal dinners, as well as for the property's other restaurants.

Grand Hotel Mackinac Island Perched on a bluff high above Lake Huron, the Grand Hotel has welcomed guests to Mackinac Island since 1887. Traditions still hold strong: afternoon tea in The Parlor, formal dinners and nightly dancing to live music. | Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel

During Cork & Fork, Schweitzer leads a fun blind wine tasting to educate attendees, pitting Michigan wines against French ones and demonstrating the importance of choosing the right glassware. It's part of a weekend full of food-focused panels and indulgent dishes, culminating in a "pink tie" dinner benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation. It all takes place within the floral-patterned walls of the Grand Hotel, an icon on this car-free island in Lake Huron. Happening September 29–October 1 this year, the event also marks the beginning of fall color in northern Michigan. Take a break between sessions to bike the 8-mile path around the island or sneak in a bite of fudge from one of the many sweets shops in the Victorian downtown. But don't fill up—a great meal awaits you.

Explore Mackinac Island

You'll feel like you've stepped back in time on Mackinac Island. No cars or motorized vehicles are allowed, so your mode of transport is foot, bike or horse. Historic Fort Mackinac (pictured above) overlooks Lake Huron and gives a bird's-eye view of boat traffic. Here's what to know if you're booking the trip to Mackinac.

Stay

Cork & Fork tickets include accommodations at the Grand Hotel, all weekend events and discounted ferry rides.

Meet

This year's program will feature six guest chefs from around the country, including Christina Nguyen from Hai Hai in Minneapolis and Debbie Gold from LeTour in Evanston, Illinois.

Play

Bop around the island via a guided Mackinac Island Carriage Tour or rent a bike from the Grand Hotel to see it yourself. Don't miss Arch Rock in Mackinac Island State Park.

Eat