Mackinac Island, Michigan

Getaway to the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival
The Mackinac Island Lilac Festival promises a second chance at spring. While most Midwest lilac blooms are gone by late May, thousands of them are bursting with color in June on this nostalgic Michigan island.
Two-Day Getaway in the Mackinac Region
Preserved history creates a soul-reviving escape on Mackinac Island, the Les Cheneaux Islands and the mainland’s Mackinaw City.
Top Things to Do in the Mackinac Island Area, Michigan
The meeting of the Upper and Lower Peninsula sits a ferry ride from Mackinac Island, a famously Victorian and car-free destination that continues to lure generations of travelers.
Fall Escape to Mackinac
If you've only been to Michigan's Mackinac region during the summer (or never been there at all), you owe yourself a fall trip. You'll find the best seats on ferries, prime lakeside restaurant tables, wonderfully deserted hiking trails and bargain hotel rates.