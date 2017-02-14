Top Things to Do in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Have a high-flying trip to Air Zoo, make your own wine at Tempo Vino Winery, take on the alcohol stock market at the Kalamazoo Beer Exchange, and settle in at a standout bed and breakfast.

What to do

Air Zoo Even if you know nothing about planes or space, the docents-many are former military pilots-will spark your interest in the high-flying collection. A 4-D film about World War II brings the stories of that time to white-knuckled life. This Smithsonian Institute affiliate is home to more than 50 aircraft and a NASA space suit. airzoo.org

Climb Kalamazoo Ascend almost a quarter-acre of indoor climbing walls. Go up solo if you're an expert or take a lesson if you're new to scaling cliffs. climbkalamazoo.org

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts The KIA hosts exhibits, programs, classes and camps. Check the website to see what's offered when you'll be visiting. kiarts.org

Kalamazoo Nature Center Sixteen trails cover 10 miles of habitats. Guided hikes and nature programs enhance the experience. naturecenter.org

Kalamazoo Valley Museum This free-admission attraction is part science, part history and part children's museum. See an Egyptian mummy, learn about the science behind weather and view a three-story collection of artifacts. kalamazoomuseum.org

Tempo Vino Winery Make your own vino (just make sure to come back in eight weeks to pick it up), or try something from Tempo's reasonably-priced list. tempovinowinery.com

Where to eat

Bell's Brewery and Eccentric Cafe Sample small-batch experiments that aren't available elsewhere. Known throughout the region for its craft beer, Bell's became the first Michigan brewery to serve by the glass in 1993. The cafe serves great salads, soups and sandwiches. bellsbeer.com

Kalamazoo Beer Exchange After 6 p.m., the price on each of the 28 taps changes with demand, like the stock market. If one brew sells more, the price climbs. If one is less popular, the price dips. Choose wisely. kalamazoobeerexchange.com

Rustica Chefs use local cheeses, meats and produce, plus sustainable seafood; the bouillabaisse is a specialty. rusticakzoo.com

Sweetwaters Donut Mill Purchase a cinnamon roll, fritter or German chocolate donut from this bakery on the aptly named Sprinkle Road, one of three locations. sweetwatersdonuts.com

Water Street Coffee Joint The coffee, roasted in-house, is smooth, hot and rich. Even more satisfying? Five to 10 percent of every bulk-coffee purchase is donated to local charitable organizations. waterstreetcoffee.com

Where to stay

The Kalamazoo House Bed and Breakfast The 1878 Victorian delights guests with its elegant decor and delicious breakfasts. thekalamazoohouse.com

