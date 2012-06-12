Dutch heritage provides this lakeside town with its name and many of its top attractions, including the annual Tulip Time Festival, Windmill Island Gardens and Veldheer Tulip Gardens.

Top Things to Do in Holland, Michigan

Do

Holland shopping

Boutiques, galleries, gift shops and cafes line 8th Street downtown. downtownholland.com

Holland State Park

Eight miles west of Holland, this Lake Michigan park has an expansive beach and great views of nearby Big Red, a much-photographed lighthouse. A boardwalk and stairs access Mount Pisgah's towering sand dune. michigan.gov/dnr

Paddling the channel. Big Red, Holland State Park beach. Holland State Park | Credit: Blaine Moats

Tulip Time Festival

Parades, wooden shoe dancing and millions of tulips—plus concerts, fireworks, a quilt show and more—draw visitors to this annual event in May. tuliptime.com

Veldheer Tulip Gardens

Stroll among 5 million tulips-as well as daffodils, hyacinths, Dutch lilies and more-at Holland's largest tulip farm. veldheer.com

Windmill Island Gardens

In Holland, an 18th-century working windmill, with the only female Dutch-certified miller in North America, towers above a 36-acre island. A re-created 14th-century Dutch inn houses a museum. windmillisland.org

Windmill Island Gardens Credit: Brian Confer

Eat and Drink

Butch's Restaurant

Relax at downtown's restaurant-slash-wine shop. Dinner options include grilled Alaskan halibut with sticky rice. butchs.net

Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant

Overlook the lake while you dine on seafood and other specialties. boatwerksrestaurant.com

Coppercraft

Tour groups get a glimpse of the distilling process. Afterward, try a cocktail: The ingredient list changes seasonally but always includes locally grown fruits and herbs. coppercraftdistillery.com

Coppercraft Distillery. Holland, Michigan. Coppercraft Distillery | Credit: Blaine Moats

Crane's in the City

In Holland's downtown, this small cafe serves panini, salads and fresh apple cider. But you're really here for pie from the family-owned orchard. cranesinthecity.com

DeBoer's Dutch Brothers Bakery

Visitors stop into the bakery-restaurant combo in Holland to pick up fresh breads and buttery kraklingen cookies or to nosh on pigs-in-a-blanket and pea soup. deboerbakery.com

Lemonjello's Coffee

Regional roasters provide the beans for Mood Lattes with flavors such as Buzzed (with local honey) and Indecisive (chocolate and white chocolate) in Holland. lemonjellos.com

Lemonjello's Coffee Credit: Blaine Moats

New Holland Brewing Company

After perfecting the art of brewing, it now distills spirits. A copper fermenter sits in the center of the Holland restaurant also known for its creative pizzas. newhollandbrew.com

Stay

CityFlatsHotel

Splashes of green and orange speak to the styling of this Holland hotel. Bamboo sheets and cork flooring show the ecoconsciousness that garnered the lodging LEED certification. cityflatshotel.com

Haworth Hotel

The recently renovated hotel is close to Hope College. haworthhotel.com