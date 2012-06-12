Top Things to Do in Holland, Michigan
Do
Holland shopping
Boutiques, galleries, gift shops and cafes line 8th Street downtown. downtownholland.com
Holland State Park
Eight miles west of Holland, this Lake Michigan park has an expansive beach and great views of nearby Big Red, a much-photographed lighthouse. A boardwalk and stairs access Mount Pisgah's towering sand dune. michigan.gov/dnr
Tulip Time Festival
Parades, wooden shoe dancing and millions of tulips—plus concerts, fireworks, a quilt show and more—draw visitors to this annual event in May. tuliptime.com
Veldheer Tulip Gardens
Stroll among 5 million tulips-as well as daffodils, hyacinths, Dutch lilies and more-at Holland's largest tulip farm. veldheer.com
Windmill Island Gardens
In Holland, an 18th-century working windmill, with the only female Dutch-certified miller in North America, towers above a 36-acre island. A re-created 14th-century Dutch inn houses a museum. windmillisland.org
Eat and Drink
Butch's Restaurant
Relax at downtown's restaurant-slash-wine shop. Dinner options include grilled Alaskan halibut with sticky rice. butchs.net
Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant
Overlook the lake while you dine on seafood and other specialties. boatwerksrestaurant.com
Coppercraft
Tour groups get a glimpse of the distilling process. Afterward, try a cocktail: The ingredient list changes seasonally but always includes locally grown fruits and herbs. coppercraftdistillery.com
Crane's in the City
In Holland's downtown, this small cafe serves panini, salads and fresh apple cider. But you're really here for pie from the family-owned orchard. cranesinthecity.com
DeBoer's Dutch Brothers Bakery
Visitors stop into the bakery-restaurant combo in Holland to pick up fresh breads and buttery kraklingen cookies or to nosh on pigs-in-a-blanket and pea soup. deboerbakery.com
Lemonjello's Coffee
Regional roasters provide the beans for Mood Lattes with flavors such as Buzzed (with local honey) and Indecisive (chocolate and white chocolate) in Holland. lemonjellos.com
New Holland Brewing Company
After perfecting the art of brewing, it now distills spirits. A copper fermenter sits in the center of the Holland restaurant also known for its creative pizzas. newhollandbrew.com
Stay
CityFlatsHotel
Splashes of green and orange speak to the styling of this Holland hotel. Bamboo sheets and cork flooring show the ecoconsciousness that garnered the lodging LEED certification. cityflatshotel.com
Haworth Hotel
The recently renovated hotel is close to Hope College. haworthhotel.com
For more information: holland.org
