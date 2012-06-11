Top Things to Do in Frankenmuth, Michigan
Michigan's Little Bavaria draws visitors with old-world atmosphere, festivals, shops and family-style chicken dinners.
What to do
Bavarian Belle Riverboat Guides regale passengers with historical tidbits while passing local landmarks during the one-hour cruise along the Cass River. bavarianbelle.com
Bronner's Christmas Wonderland Stock up on ornaments and other decor at this festive behemoth, which bills itself as the world's largest holiday shop. A store associate hands out maps to help incoming guests navigate the massive space, one-and-a-half times the size of a football field. bronners.com
Frankenmuth Cheese Haus In the heart of town, a smiling mouse attracts visitors for selfies and 140 kinds of cheese. frankenmuthcheesehaus.com
Frankenmuth River Place Shops About 40 shops and attractions draw visitors for souvenirs, home decor, pet merch and more in this Bavarian-theme complex. frankenmuthriverplace.com
Where to eat
Frankenmuth Brewery Established in 1862, this spot is America's oldest microbrewery. It sits on three levels overlooking the Cass River. Try a pizza and a brew like the malty Red Sky Ale. frankenmuthbrewery.com
Prost! The wine bar and charcuterie restaurant also serves paninis, such as a spicy PLT made with smoked pancetta. prostfrankenmuth.com
Rau's Country Store Pick licorice, jawbreakers and taffy out of old-style barrels, or purchase a homemade apron. rauscountrystore.com
Zehnder's Treat yourself to a bounteous family-style chicken dinner. zehnders.com
Where to stay
Bavarian Inn Lodge This family-owned hotel has European-theme rooms and a water park. At Oma's Restaurant, chicken dinners and German fare are big hits. bavarianinn.com
Marv Herzog Hotel The sparkling riverview lodging features some of the polka master's memorabilia. marvherzoghotel.com
Zehnder's Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark Families enjoy the golf and the indoor water park. The all-you-can-eat fried-chicken dinners come served family-style. zehnders.com
For information frankenmuth.org