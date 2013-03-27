From the tip of its skyscrapers to its riverside green spaces, this major metro exudes energy. Check out our tips on what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Detroit.

Top Things to Do in Detroit

Do

Belle Isle Park

The 900-plus acre state park in the Detroit River delivers a lineup of next-to-nature moments, including an impressive new garden. The Oudolf Garden Detroit debuts with more than 2.5 acres of plants in front of the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon. Also on the island, discover the free aquarium with more than 1,000 fish, and the domed conservatory housing rare plants. Plus, there's a marble lighthouse, beach, bike path and maritime museum. michigandnr.com

Belle Isle Park Belle Isle | Credit: Brad Ziegler

The Belt

The alley's name (The Belt) comes from where it sits—the former garment district—in downtown. Murals, bars and restaurants line the public space. thebelt.org

Campus Martius Park

On downtown's Woodward Avenue, a green spot with lawn, gardens and beach caters to picnics, skyscraper gazing and entertainment. downtowndetroit.org

Campus Martius Park Detroit Campus Martius Park | Credit: Courtesy of Visit Detroit

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Exhibits cover 3.2 million years of African and African American history. A is for Africa introduces young visitors to the history and culture of Africa through 26 interactive stations. thewright.org

Cranbrook Educational Community

In suburban Bloomfield Hills, this campus of buildings and institutions includes 40 acres of lovely gardens, plus an art museum with works by Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. The campus is a National Historic Landmark. cranbrook.edu

Dequindre Cut

The 2-mile paved trail stretches from the Riverfront to Eastern Market. Commissioned graffiti lines the walls. detroitriverfront.org

Detroit Historical Museum

The Streets of Old Detroit provides a look at life in the 1840s, 1870s and 1900s. Visitors can also create music tracks at the energetic Kid Rock Music Lab. detroithistorical.org

Detroit Institute of Arts

The 66,000-piece collection, one of the nation's most significant, includes Diego Rivera's 1932–33 Detroit Industry murals. dia.org

Detroit International RiverWalk

More than 3 miles of riverfront link parks, gardens, a carousel and public spaces. detroitriverfront.org

Eastern Market

On Saturdays year-round, 225 vendors sell flowers, food and art. Seasonal Sunday and Tuesday markets feature crafts, music, demos and classes. easternmarket.com

Eastern Market Eastern Market | Credit: EE Berger

The Ford House

Detroit's first family, Edsel and Eleanor Ford, raised their four children in the impressive 60-room estate and gardens along Lake St. Clair (in Grosse Pointe Shores, 15 miles northeast of Detroit. fordhouse.org

Ford Piquette Avenue Plant

Tour the 1904 building where the legendary Model T was created and first produced. fordpiquetteplant.org

The Henry Ford

The pioneering automaker amassed an astonishing collection of Americana, including the bus that Rosa Parks rode and a camp bed used by George Washington. See the museum and adjoining Greenfield Village in Dearborn, about 20 minutes west of Detroit. thehenryford.org

Greenfield Village Greenfield Village | Credit: Andrew Maguire

Motown Museum

Explore label founder Berry Gordy's home recording studio, with original instruments—currently undergoing a major update. motownmuseum.org

Sports

Cheer on Major League Baseball's Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, or head to the $860 million Little Caesars Arena to see the National Hockey League's Red Wings or the National Basketball Association's Pistons. The National Football League's Lions play at Ford Field.

Eat and Drink

Buddy's Pizza

Locals have thronged to this former speakeasy for its signature Sicilian crust piled with fresh toppings and hand-grated cheese. buddyspizza.com

Eatori Market

Apps like Charred Shishito Peppers, Burrata and Fiery Grilled Shrimp make an ideal meal for a small group at this restaurant with a market. eatorimarket.com

Grey Ghost Detroit

Named for a rum-running pirate on the Detroit River, the Brush Park/Midtown spot delivers on cocktails with names like Monster Under the Bed (rum, kiwi, coconut). Pair your drinks with a cheeseburger. greyghostdetroit.com

Grey Ghost Detroit Grey Ghost Detroit | Credit: EE Berger

La Lanterna

Neopolitan-style pizza and classic Italian dishes draw a loyal following to this family-owned eatery in Capitol Park. La Lanterna on Facebook

Lumen Detroit

Dine on crab cakes, Michigan pork chops and burgers in a glass-and-wood space overlooking Beacon Park. lumendetroit.com

Marrow

The West Village butcher shop also serves a five-course dinner and a Sunday brunch with must-have garden hash. marrowdetroit.com

Pegasus Taverna

It's all about Greek faves (moussaka, pastitsio, gyros) at this Greektown spot. pegasustaverna.com

Penny Red's

Get a bucket of fried chicken at this downtown locale, which shares space with The Brakeman, a beer hall. pennyreds.com

Prime and Proper

Top-notch service enhances dry-aged steak, chops and seafood in the 1912 Capitol Park Lofts building downtown. primeandproperdetroit.com

Rattlesnake Club

Whether you get dinner or just cocktails, plan to sit on the patio along the river. rattlesnakedetroit.com

Selden Standard

Three-time James Beard semifinalist Andy Hollyday specializes in small plates with fun flavor combos, such as scallops with pomegranate seeds. Pair with small-batch beers and wines. seldenstandard.com

SheWolf Pastificio and Bar

Contemporary Italian dishes (with pasta made from flour milled in-house) shine at the Midtown restaurant. shewolfdetroit.com

Sister Pie

Lisa Ludwinski's West Village bakery turns out heavenly pies with buttery crusts and other from-scratch treats. sisterpie.com

Slows Bar BQ

Mammoth sandwiches such as the Yardbird—smoked chicken with mushrooms, cheese and applewood bacon—make the Corktown spot popular. slowsbarbq.com

Slows BarBQ Detroit Slows Bar BQ | Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki/Redux

Stay

Aloft Detroit at The David Whitney

A $92 million restoration preserved the 1915 building's four-story marble and terra-cotta lobby while creating 136 thoroughly contemporary hotel rooms. aloftdetroit.com

The Dearborn Inn, A Marriott Hotel

Ask about the The Henry Ford package, which includes breakfast and tickets to The Henry Ford. marriott.com

Detroit Foundation Hotel

Vintage and modern touches blend to create a stellar experience at the former Detroit Fire Department Headquarters. The hotel boasts 100 rooms and the Apparatus Room restaurant. detroitfoundationhotel.com

Detroit Foundation Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Joe Vaughn/Detroit Foundation Hotel

Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center

The 70-story downtown hotel offers views of the city and beyond through floor-to-ceiling windows. marriott.com

El Moore

Guests find rooftop urban cabins, light-filled main-floor rooms and budget-friendly lower-level quarters in a renovated 1898 Midtown apartment building. elmoore.com

The Shinola Hotel

The Detroit-based company known for leather watches and bags teamed with urban-revitalization master Bedrock to create a 129-room boutique hotel in Midtown. shinolahotel.com

The Siren Hotel

A $22 million renovation turned the decaying 1926 Wurlitzer Building into a 106-room boutique hotel. thesirenhotel.com

The Westin Book Cadillac

Though the exterior retains its Italian Renaissance styling, the guest rooms are modern. bookcadillacwestin.com