Meet the Artist: Sydney G. James
Watch a short film about artist Sydney G. James and her new Detroit mural, The Girl with the D Earring. James illustrated the story about immigrant chefs in our July/August 2021 issue.
Advertisement
Visual artist Sydney G. James, who illustrated a story on immigrant chefs in Midwest Living's July/August 2021 issue, also recently created a stunning 8,000-square-feet mural, The Girl With the D Earring. Watch the story behind her nine-story Detroit artwork, a take on Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring, in this short film created by Theorematic.