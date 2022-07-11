Discover Iconic Music, Creative Dining and Automotive History in Detroit

Like a feel-good TV show we just can’t stop bingeing, the Motor City’s comeback story never gets old. If you haven’t visited, you’re missing out—on entrepreneurial spirit, inventive dining, chic hotels and an urban isle oasis unlike any other.

My Perfect Day

I love to explore Detroit on foot. Grab an iced chai with extra chai from Saucy Coffee in the Brush Park neighborhood and walk about a mile into downtown. Pop in and out of stores along Woodward Avenue and Griswold Street (hello, City Bark!). From here, it's a short walk to Campus Martius Park, where summer brings a sandy beach and Adirondack chairs. Cut through Hart Plaza on the way to the 3-mile-long Detroit RiverWalk. Tired of strolling? Rent a bike from Wheelhouse Detroit, ride the carousel and get an ice cream cone at the RiverWalk cafe.

Free and Fab

Commissioned graffiti lines the walls of Dequindre Cut, a 2-mile path between the Detroit Riverfront and Eastern Market.

desserts from cannelle by matt knio Credit: Courtesy of Cannelle by Matt Knio

Where to Eat

Breakfast

Croissants and French pastries resemble works of art at Cannelle by Matt Knio.

Lunch

At Mudgie's Deli and Wine Bar, request a table on the patio for seriously good soups and sandwiches.

Coffee

Try Cafe Alto for elevated espressos or an iced matcha as you stroll through the surrounding Brush Park Historic District.

Dinner

Since 1946, Buddy's Pizza creates the original Detroit-style square pie with the sauce on top.

Dessert

Order soft serve from the walk-up window of Huddle, a literal hole in the wall.

Bucket List

Eastern Market

More than 300 vendors gather on Saturdays year-round to sell flowers, food and art at one of the oldest (since 1891) and largest public markets in the U.S.

Detroit Institute of Arts

With 65,000-plus pieces, this museum's beautifully curated collection is one of the nation's most significant. The inviting Kresge Court offers the perfect respite for a glass of wine and small plates.

The Henry Ford

Just west of Detroit in Dearborn, automaker Henry Ford amassed an astonishing trove that rivals the Smithsonian. Among the highlights at the museum and the adjoining Greenfield Village: You can sit in the bus where Rosa Parks took her stand and visit the Wright brothers' workshop.

Comerica Park

Get to the home of the MLB Detroit Tigers early to ride the tiger carousel and Ferris wheel. Kids can run the bases after Sunday home games.

Motown Museum

This iconic spot is expected to reopen in summer 2022 as it continues to expand. Explore label founder Berry Gordy's home recording studio.

It's a Date!

Over Labor Day weekend, the Detroit Jazz Festival attracts top musicians from around the country to play at venues in and around downtown. It's billed as the world's largest free jazz fest, with 60-plus performances.

Family Hits

Eat

Order a pulled pork sandwich with a side of mac and cheese from Smokey G's Smokehouse in Valade Park.

Play

Touch a waterfall, reel in a fish and ride a mountain bike at the Outdoor Adventure Center, an interactive museum from the Department of Natural Resources.

Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory on Belle Isle

Budget Pick

An urban island in the middle of the Detroit River, Belle Isle's attractions are all free. The aquarium houses more than 1,000 fish, and rare plants thrive in the domed conservatory. Plus there's a marble lighthouse, maritime museum and bike path.

aloft detroit the david whitney Credit: Tim Gormley

Where to Stay

For sheer architectural wow, you can't beat the atrium of the Aloft Detroit at The David Whitney, housed in a 1915 building on the north side of downtown. Rooms are fresh and hip with dollops of bright color, and the lobby bar beckons for a drink before heading out on the town.

Best Places for Drinks With a View

The Monarch Club

The swanky rooftop of the Metropolitan Building delivers sky-high views of the city and Comerica Park.

High Bar

See the Detroit River and Canada from a glass-enclosed elevator as it whisks passengers to the bar on the 71st floor of the GM Renaissance Center.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

Pick a picnic table at this neighborhood farm-to-table gem along the canals of the Detroit River.

Parc

Peep at pedestrians through floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking Campus Martius Park while sipping a Parc Punch with pineapple rum.

Atwater Brewery