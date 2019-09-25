Detroit, Michigan

A Hunger to Change the Restaurant Industry

What would a more equitable, sustainable restaurant industry look like? This Detroiter is on a mission to find out.
Meet the Artist: Sydney G. James

Watch a short film about artist Sydney G. James and her new Detroit mural, The Girl with the D Earring. James illustrated the story about immigrant chefs in our July/August 2021 issue.
Detroit's Belle Isle Gets a New Urban Garden

A new garden by a landscape artist with a curious interest in the Motor City gives Detroiters a reason to revisit Belle Isle.
What Happens When a Flower Artist Goes Big

Botanical artist Lisa Waud's newest large-scale flower installations support Michigan flower growers—and create a way for Detroit residents and others to learn about the city.
Giving Voice to Women Writers and Chefs

Pop-up dinner or book reading? Detroit journalist Amy Haimerl finds a novel way to focus on female empowerment.
The Best Insider Places to Go in Detroit? We Asked the Locals

On a getaway to Detroit, we turned down our inner travel agent and tuned into the people right in front of us. The takeaway: Plan less, ask more questions and always talk to strangers.
36 Hours in Detroit

Explore the Motor City's rich history, arts, entertainment, and culture while discovering some of the newer hot spots and the flourishing farm-and-food scene.
Top Things to Do in Detroit

From the tip of its skyscrapers to its riverside green spaces, this major metro exudes energy. Check out our tips on what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Detroit.

