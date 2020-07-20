Best Michigan Road Trips

To be clear, you can't actually drive here—that's one of the charms of this famously car-free island. But you can drive to nearby Mackinaw City or St. Ignace to catch a short ferry ride over. Take carriage tours, explore by bike, visit historic Fort Mackinac and relax on the porch of the Grand Hotel. You can make it a day trip by returning to your ferry stop, or stay in one of the island's many luxury accommodations.

