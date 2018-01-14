By The editors of MidwestLiving.com

In the University of Michigan's hometown, dig into local history, art and architecture and enjoy an outstanding array of restaurants.

Top Things to Do in Ann Arbor, Michigan

What to do

16 Hands Gallery The tempting selection includes jewelry, clothing and candles. 16handsannarbor.com

Ann Arbor Art Center The nonprofit hosts exhibitions and classes (currently online). annarborartcenter.org

Matthaei Botanical Gardens See diverse floral environments, as well as sculptures, mosaics and fountains, on the University of Michigan campus. mbgna.umich.edu

Motawi Tileworks Window shop or purchase Arts and Crafts-style tiles for homes, as well as clocks, pendants and other goods. motawi.com

Michigan Stadium The Wolverines play football in "The Big House," the largest sports stadium in North America-and second largest in the world-with a capacity of more than 107,000. mgoblue.com

University of Michigan Museum of Art A stunning glass collection from Louis Comfort Tiffany is among the highlights of this free college museum, which has a permanent collection of more than 18,000 objects. umma.umich.edu

University of Michigan Museum of Natural History The new exhibits cover 4 billion years of life on earth. lsa.umich.edu

Where to Eat

Aventura Refuel with Spanish tapas, flatbreads, paella and drinks, including a bloody mary bar and sangrias on weekends. aventuraannarbor.com

Biercamp's Order a small-batch beer and a house-made brat or brisket sandwich to enjoy in the beer garden. Take home the deli's artisan sausages. bier-camp.com

Cafe Zola The French-inspired brunch menu includes 10 omelets. Our pick: goat cheese and asparagus. cafezola.com

Frita Batidos Top Chef contestant Eve Aronoff serves gourmet burgers with a Cuban twist. Load up a chorizo-based burger with cilantro-lime salsa, avocado spread and tropical slaw. fritabatidos.com

Gandy Dancer Enjoy fine dining on steak and seafood in a restored 1886 train depot. gandydancerrestaurant.com

Ginger Deli Try fresh and healthy Vietnamese classics, including summer rolls, banh mi made with on-site French bread, and pho. gingerdeli.com

Grange Kitchen and Bar It's all about farm to table here; local ingredients include wine, shrimp (farm-raised in Okemos), morels and just-picked ramps. Try the five-coure tasting menu. grangekitchenandbar.com

The Jolly Pumpkin This brewery on Main Street turns a pint into a food adventure with dishes such as oven-dried-tomato pizza and truffle-oil fries. jollypumpkin.com

The Last Word Find an extensive wine and cocktail menu and creative small plates, such as Thai poutine, shishito peppers and smoked trout, at this spot known for its speakeasy ambience. thelastwordbar.com

MANI Osteria and Bar Near the University of Michigan campus, this restaurant is known for wood-fired pizzas, handmade pasta and small plates. At Sunday brunch, enjoy a coffee cocktail or blood orange margarita. maniosteria.com

Mediterrano Taramousalata—a garlicky potato-caviar spread with the texture of whipped butter—starts every meal. mediterrano.com

Paesano Restaurant-Wine Bar Forget red sauce. A seasonal menu offers innovative, upscale Italian dishes. If it's on the menu, make sure to taste the chestnut risotto. paesanosannarbor.com

Spencer The casual wine-and-cheese bar features French flavors made with local ingredients. spencerannarbor.com

Weber's Restaurant and Hotel An Ann Arbor institution since 1937, the restaurant serves tender prime rib, steaks and seafood. Stay at the boutique hotel, too. webersinn.com

Zingerman's Not just a name, but an institution, this family of businesses includes the original deli, a bakery, a creamery and the Roadhouse restaurant. Together, they form the backbone of the city's culinary scene.

Where to Stay

Graduate Ann Arbor The 204 rooms in this hotel capture Wolverine pride. The academic-look lobby features a long library-style table and equation-covered blackboards as well as hand-painted murals behind the reception desk. graduatehotels.com

