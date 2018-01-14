Top Things to Do in Ann Arbor, Michigan
In the University of Michigan's hometown, dig into local history, art and architecture and enjoy an outstanding array of restaurants.
What to do
16 Hands Gallery The tempting selection includes jewelry, clothing and candles. 16handsannarbor.com
Ann Arbor Art Center The nonprofit hosts exhibitions and classes (currently online). annarborartcenter.org
Matthaei Botanical Gardens See diverse floral environments, as well as sculptures, mosaics and fountains, on the University of Michigan campus. mbgna.umich.edu
Motawi Tileworks Window shop or purchase Arts and Crafts-style tiles for homes, as well as clocks, pendants and other goods. motawi.com
Michigan Stadium The Wolverines play football in "The Big House," the largest sports stadium in North America-and second largest in the world-with a capacity of more than 107,000. mgoblue.com
University of Michigan Museum of Art A stunning glass collection from Louis Comfort Tiffany is among the highlights of this free college museum, which has a permanent collection of more than 18,000 objects. umma.umich.edu
University of Michigan Museum of Natural History The new exhibits cover 4 billion years of life on earth. lsa.umich.edu
Where to Eat
Aventura Refuel with Spanish tapas, flatbreads, paella and drinks, including a bloody mary bar and sangrias on weekends. aventuraannarbor.com
Biercamp's Order a small-batch beer and a house-made brat or brisket sandwich to enjoy in the beer garden. Take home the deli's artisan sausages. bier-camp.com
Cafe Zola The French-inspired brunch menu includes 10 omelets. Our pick: goat cheese and asparagus. cafezola.com
Frita Batidos Top Chef contestant Eve Aronoff serves gourmet burgers with a Cuban twist. Load up a chorizo-based burger with cilantro-lime salsa, avocado spread and tropical slaw. fritabatidos.com
Gandy Dancer Enjoy fine dining on steak and seafood in a restored 1886 train depot. gandydancerrestaurant.com
Ginger Deli Try fresh and healthy Vietnamese classics, including summer rolls, banh mi made with on-site French bread, and pho. gingerdeli.com
Grange Kitchen and Bar It's all about farm to table here; local ingredients include wine, shrimp (farm-raised in Okemos), morels and just-picked ramps. Try the five-coure tasting menu. grangekitchenandbar.com
The Jolly Pumpkin This brewery on Main Street turns a pint into a food adventure with dishes such as oven-dried-tomato pizza and truffle-oil fries. jollypumpkin.com
The Last Word Find an extensive wine and cocktail menu and creative small plates, such as Thai poutine, shishito peppers and smoked trout, at this spot known for its speakeasy ambience. thelastwordbar.com
MANI Osteria and Bar Near the University of Michigan campus, this restaurant is known for wood-fired pizzas, handmade pasta and small plates. At Sunday brunch, enjoy a coffee cocktail or blood orange margarita. maniosteria.com
Mediterrano Taramousalata—a garlicky potato-caviar spread with the texture of whipped butter—starts every meal. mediterrano.com
Paesano Restaurant-Wine Bar Forget red sauce. A seasonal menu offers innovative, upscale Italian dishes. If it's on the menu, make sure to taste the chestnut risotto. paesanosannarbor.com
Spencer The casual wine-and-cheese bar features French flavors made with local ingredients. spencerannarbor.com
Weber's Restaurant and Hotel An Ann Arbor institution since 1937, the restaurant serves tender prime rib, steaks and seafood. Stay at the boutique hotel, too. webersinn.com
Zingerman's Not just a name, but an institution, this family of businesses includes the original deli, a bakery, a creamery and the Roadhouse restaurant. Together, they form the backbone of the city's culinary scene.
Where to Stay
Graduate Ann Arbor The 204 rooms in this hotel capture Wolverine pride. The academic-look lobby features a long library-style table and equation-covered blackboards as well as hand-painted murals behind the reception desk. graduatehotels.com
For more information visitannarbor.org