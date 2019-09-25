Michigan

There's so much to explore in this state, packed with wineries and roadside fruit stands, mountains and beaches, and engaging urban destinations. Find travel ideas for Detroit, the Traverse City area, Mackinac Island, the Upper Peninsula, Holland, Grand Haven, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saugatuck and more.

Most Recent

A Hunger to Change the Restaurant Industry

A Hunger to Change the Restaurant Industry
What would a more equitable, sustainable restaurant industry look like? This Detroiter is on a mission to find out.
Fall Getaway to Saugatuck, Michigan

Fall Getaway to Saugatuck, Michigan
Our editor in chief takes a classic family road trip to an artsy Lake Michigan shore town for sandy beaches, gallery-peeping and great food.
Fall Journey to Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Fall Journey to Michigan's Upper Peninsula
If you like vacation destinations packed with hiking trails and waterfalls but not too many people, our senior editor found just the right place.
Meet the Artist: Sydney G. James

Meet the Artist: Sydney G. James
Watch a short film about artist Sydney G. James and her new Detroit mural, The Girl with the D Earring. James illustrated the story about immigrant chefs in our July/August 2021 issue.
Detroit's Belle Isle Gets a New Urban Garden

Detroit's Belle Isle Gets a New Urban Garden
A new garden by a landscape artist with a curious interest in the Motor City gives Detroiters a reason to revisit Belle Isle.
The Peace in Solitude

The Peace in Solitude
The pandemic has tested our appetite for spending hours by ourselves. But a long-ago beach memory drifts back as a reminder: There will always be a peace that comes in solitude.
Advertisement

More Michigan

Best Michigan Road Trips

Best Michigan Road Trips
Getaway to Michigan's Little Traverse Bay: Harbor Springs, Charlevoix and Petoskey

Getaway to Michigan's Little Traverse Bay: Harbor Springs, Charlevoix and Petoskey
These three towns, all within an hour's drive, entice with welcoming downtowns plus stunning scenery along Little Traverse Bay, northeast of Traverse City. See our picks for what to do.
Black-Owned Bookstores Step Into the Spotlight

Black-Owned Bookstores Step Into the Spotlight
Why Traverse City, Michigan, Is a Food Paradise

Why Traverse City, Michigan, Is a Food Paradise
40 Midwest Spots for Amazing Summer Water Getaways

40 Midwest Spots for Amazing Summer Water Getaways
Midwest Lakeside Resorts That Have Been Totally Transformed

Midwest Lakeside Resorts That Have Been Totally Transformed

The Ultimate Lighthouse Escape

Miles away from shore, one candy-striped lighthouse has weathered years in Lake Michigan. Care to sign up for an overnight stay?

All Michigan

How a Single Mom in Michigan Became a Cold-Brew Entrepreneur

How a Single Mom in Michigan Became a Cold-Brew Entrepreneur
Why You'll Love Skiing in Michigan

Why You'll Love Skiing in Michigan
Historic Fishtown Seeks #GivingTuesday Donations

Historic Fishtown Seeks #GivingTuesday Donations
3 Hidden-Gem Michigan Fall Road Trips

3 Hidden-Gem Michigan Fall Road Trips
Fall Adventures in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula

Fall Adventures in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula
Where to Find Michigan's Iconic Foods

Where to Find Michigan's Iconic Foods
Fall Weekend Getaway to Grand Rapids

Fall Weekend Getaway to Grand Rapids
Giving Voice to Women Writers and Chefs

Giving Voice to Women Writers and Chefs
Back Road: North Branch Outing Club in Lovells, Michigan

Back Road: North Branch Outing Club in Lovells, Michigan
10 Spots for Summer Fun in Silver Lake, Michigan

10 Spots for Summer Fun in Silver Lake, Michigan
The Best Insider Places to Go in Detroit? We Asked the Locals

The Best Insider Places to Go in Detroit? We Asked the Locals
Butterfly Time in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Butterfly Time in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Great Michigan Lighthouse Tours and Overnight Stays

Great Michigan Lighthouse Tours and Overnight Stays
5 Michigan Small-Town Getaways You'll Love

5 Michigan Small-Town Getaways You'll Love
3 Fun Michigan Family Getaways

3 Fun Michigan Family Getaways
10 Spots for Winter Fun in Grand Haven, Michigan

10 Spots for Winter Fun in Grand Haven, Michigan
The Ultimate Fall Road Trip on Michigan's M-22

The Ultimate Fall Road Trip on Michigan's M-22
6 Fall Adventures Along Michigan's Lake Huron Shore

6 Fall Adventures Along Michigan's Lake Huron Shore
Fall Getaway to Michigan's Little Traverse Bay

Fall Getaway to Michigan's Little Traverse Bay
36 Hours in Ann Arbor

36 Hours in Ann Arbor
Time and the River Trailer

Time and the River Trailer
36 Hours in Detroit

36 Hours in Detroit
Time and the River

Time and the River
Sault Ste. Marie Celebrates Its 350th Birthday

Sault Ste. Marie Celebrates Its 350th Birthday
8 Great Lake Michigan Beach Towns

8 Great Lake Michigan Beach Towns
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com