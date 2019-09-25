A Hunger to Change the Restaurant Industry
What would a more equitable, sustainable restaurant industry look like? This Detroiter is on a mission to find out.
Fall Getaway to Saugatuck, Michigan
Our editor in chief takes a classic family road trip to an artsy Lake Michigan shore town for sandy beaches, gallery-peeping and great food.
Fall Journey to Michigan's Upper Peninsula
If you like vacation destinations packed with hiking trails and waterfalls but not too many people, our senior editor found just the right place.
Meet the Artist: Sydney G. James
Watch a short film about artist Sydney G. James and her new Detroit mural, The Girl with the D Earring. James illustrated the story about immigrant chefs in our July/August 2021 issue.
Detroit's Belle Isle Gets a New Urban Garden
A new garden by a landscape artist with a curious interest in the Motor City gives Detroiters a reason to revisit Belle Isle.
The Peace in Solitude
The pandemic has tested our appetite for spending hours by ourselves. But a long-ago beach memory drifts back as a reminder: There will always be a peace that comes in solitude.