Top Things to Do in Topeka
Do
Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site
Visit the former Monroe Elementary School for exhibits on the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to end segregation. A mural across the street explores themes of equality. nps.gov
The Evel Knievel Museum
Indulge your inner daredevil by donning VR goggles and attempting a heart-stopping leap over 16 cars. Other exhibits include Evel's "Big Red" Mack truck from his coast-to-coast travels. evelknievelmuseum.com
Hazel Hill Chocolate Traditions
A third-generation chocolatier is the expert behind the truffles, caramel apples and butter-toffee popcorn that make the shop a treat-lover's paradise. hazelhillchocolate.com
Kansas Children's Discovery Center
Cheery pavilions with hands-on exhibits tell the story of art, agriculture and science. kansasdiscovery.org
Kansas Museum of History
The Sunflower State's multifaceted history reveals itself in displays about Native Americans, early railroads and 1950s diners. kshs.org
Lecompton
Territorial capital of Kansas from 1855 to 1861, the town (20 minutes from Topeka and Lawrence) bills itself as both the birth place of the Civil War and the place" where slavery began to die." Learn about the history at sites like the Territorial Capital Museum and Constitution Hall. lecomptonkansas.com
NOTO Arts District
Many of the city's studios and galleries line this colorful pocket of North Topeka. Shop for art and dance to music during First Friday Art Walks. explorenoto.com
State Capitol
Take a self-guided tour of this restored 1903 beauty, known for its dome (taller than the U.S. Capitol's). Murals in the rotunda and statues of famous Kansans speak to state history. kshs.org
Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center
See lions and monkeys at Camp Cowabunga, then find moments of zen at the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden. topekazoo.org
Eat and Drink
Bobo's Drive-In
The classic American burger joint, opened in 1948, comes complete with carhops and Formica-topped booths. Bobo's Drive-On Facebook
Iron Rail Brewing
Enjoy Southern comfort food with craft beer like the CKH Wheat, named for Cyrus K. Holliday, the railroad magnate who founded Topeka in 1854. ironrailbrewing.com
Lonnie Q's BBQ
The Cup of Heaven delivers on its promise with three meats, cheesy potatoes and beans. lonnieqsbbq.com
Norsemen Brewing Company
Swig a Coffee Porter amid chandeliers and limestone walls. KB's Smokehouse serves BBQ specialties on-site. norsemenbrewingco.com
The Pennant
Try the bowling alley or vintage arcade after your comfort-food meal of gourmet burgers, loaded fries, beer and shakes—both classic and spiked. thepennanttopeka.com
PT's Coffee Roasting Company
Pick up a sample of beans from one of the nation's top roasters or try breakfast, lunch or snacks. ptscoffee.com
The Wheel Barrel
Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and craft beer star at the North Topeka spot. thewheelbarrow.com
The White Linen
Celebrate special occasions with the chef's signature Old Fashioned and a menu that integrates French and American flavors. thewhitelinen.com
Stay
Cyrus Hotel
New in 2019, the upscale boutique lodging offers rooms blending modern chic with historical elegance. cyrushotel.com
The Woodward
Some rooms in the 1920s Tudor-style mansion come with fireplaces and claw-foot tubs. Relax in the heated lap pool set among gardens. thewoodward.com
For more information visittopeka.com