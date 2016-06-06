Top Free Things To Do In Kansas

State Capitol Construction began on this copper-domed building in 1866 and took 37 years to complete. Today you can take free historic tours The building is famous for its giant murals (pictured) depicting events in Kansas history and includes a controversial unfinished set of paintings by John Steuart Curry. kshs.org

Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site Visit the former Monroe Elementary School for exhibits and films on the context and effects of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to end segregation. nps.gov

First Presbyterian Church Windows of Comfort What began as a memorial by two widows in 1911 has become a prized collection. Ten Tiffany stained-glass windows exemplify the Favrile technique of creating bright jewel tones. Contact the church if you are interested in seeing the windows. fpctopeka.org