An art-centric downtown, zoo and wildlife museum, and legendary hamburger joint are just a few of the reasons to visit Salina, Kansas.

11 Fun Things to Do in Salina, Kansas

1. The restored Art Deco Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts hosts comedians and live music of many genres.

2. Check out the works of more Kansas artists (plus indie films) at the Salina Art Center.

3. You'll see new sculptures around the city each year as part of SculptureTour Salina; vote on your favorite, and if it wins the People's Choice Award, the city will buy the sculpture to add to its permanent collection.

SculptureTour Salina Patches by Dale Lewis, SculptureTour Salina | Credit: C2 Photography

4. The Salina Community Theatre's live productions win rave reviews.

5. The art and culture experience continues at the annual Smoky Hill River Festival (June 9-12, 2022), a downtown fest known for high-caliber art buys, great food and fun Artyopolis activities for kids.

6. Families can step into the wild with a visit to Rolling Hills Zoo, a zoo combined with a wildlife museum just outside of Salina. Tram passes take visitors around the park, or you can walk around to spot more than 100 species, including a rare African painted dog and an Amur leopard.

Rolling Hills Zoo Rolling Hills Zoo | Credit: John Noltner

7. At the free Smoky Hill Museum, learn the role that the region's grasslands played in attracting animals, migrating birds and humans to the area.

8. Head to The Alley for bowling lanes, billiard tables, laser tag and an arcade.

9. Flavors take flight at Blue Skye Brewery and Eats; try a malty Fire engine Red beer with inventive wood-fired pizzas.

10. Another local fave: The Cozy Inn, in business since 1922. Grab a stack of sliders and dine outside on vintage-style seating.

Salina’s Cozy Inn Hamburger Cozy Inn

11. Ad Astra Books and Coffee House adds live music, poetry readings and author talks to its mix of books and delicious pastries.