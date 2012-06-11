Top Things to Do in Manhattan, Kansas, and the Flint Hills
Do
Chase County Courthouse
Take a self-guided tour of the striking 1873 French Renaissance-style Cottonwood Falls building (the oldest Kansas courthouse still in use). chasecountychamber.org
Flint Hills Discovery Center
The Manhattan center leaves visitors with a deeper appreciation for this region. Winds gust, snow falls and smoke billows during the immersive 15-minute film Tallgrass Prairie: Tides of Time. Exhibits detail the prairie ecosystem. flinthillsdiscovery.org
Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge
Trails meander through woods and past Neosho River. A boardwalk accesses the marsh in this 18,463-acre Hartford preserve. fws.gov
Flint Hills National Scenic Byway
The 47-mile route traverses the plains between Council Grove (on the SantaFe Trail) and Cassoday. Stop for views of rippling grasses and at historical sites. naturalkansas.org
Fort Riley
Explore the past inside the U.S. Cavalry Museum and the Custer House officers' quarters at one of the oldest continuously operating military bases west of the Mississippi River. riley.army.mil
Kaw Mission State Historic Site And Museum
Expected to reopen in 2022 after renovations; check website for latest. A former school and supply shop have recently combined for a dual history lesson. At Kaw Mission—built to educate Kaw boys—learn about the crossroads of cultures formed by the Santa Fe Trail. kshs.org/kaw_mission
Konza Prairie Biological Station
Nature trails with panoramic views crisscross the 8,600 acres of untouched prairie south of Manhattan. kpbs.konza.k-state.edu
Madonna of the Trail
In Council Grove, the statue is one of 24 landmarks on a tour examining the history of the Kaw tribe and Santa Fe Trail pioneers in the area. travelks.com
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve
The 2-mile-long Southwind Nature Trail leads from streambed to overlook for views of the 11,000 acres of preserved prairie, as well as an 1884 one-room schoolhouse. Check into ranger programs and tours. nps.gov
Eat and Drink
Bourbon and Baker
In Manhattan, a small-plate menu encourages sampling of Southern-inspired dishes like shrimp étouffée or sausage biscuit sliders. Wash it all down with one of more than 70 bourbon varieties. bourbonandbakermanhattan.com
The Chef Cafe
When Manhattanites want to eat breakfast out, they head here for egg-stuffed burritos and caramel cream-cheese French toast. thechefcafe.com
Hays House Restaurant
Since 1857, the Council Grove eatery has been dishing affordable comfort food. Don't miss the skillet-fried chicken. hayshouse.com
Little Apple Brewing Company
This steer-and-beer spot in Manhattan serves handcrafted brews and dinners such as Argentine steak with chimichurri sauce. littleapplebrewery.com
Liquid Art Winery and Estate
Take in Flint Hills views with a flight of wine or craft cider at the Manhattan tasting room, event center and winery. liquidartwinery.com
Radina's Coffeehouse and Roastery
It takes a row of blackboards to list all the coffee drinks (made with fresh-roasted beans), teas and smoothies. Pastries fill a case, and the Manhattan spot serves light lunches. radinascoffee.com
Radius Brewing Company
As good as the brews are at this Emporia gem, they play second fiddle to the pizzas, like the Green Goat with kale, goat cheese, roasted garlic and caramelized onions. radiusbrewing.com
So Long Saloon
Brews and burgers are a pretty typical combo; not so here. The Manhattan eatery gets creative with the burgers: Resist Temptation piles on fried egg, bacon and cheese. solongsaloon.com
Taco Lucha
The colorful decor at this Manhattan spot is as funky and fun as the menu. Go with a traditional taco choice or check out daily specials for fare like the Loaded Potato Taco with grilled sirloin, potatoes, bacon and garlic sour cream. tacoluchamanhattan.com
Tallgrass Tap House
The 11,000-square-foot brewpub keeps things lively with a rotating selection of craft brews and a rooftop patio. tallgrasstaphouse.com
Trail Days Cafe and Museum
In an 1861 stone home in Council Grove, savor from-scratch meals of bison pot roast and schnitzel with sides of history. traildayscafeandmuseum.org
Varsity Donuts
Visit Manhattan's sweetest spot during the day for maple bars and bike rentals, or stop by the late-night food truck for bacon bomb fritters. varsitydonuts.com
Stay
Bluemont Hotel
The Manhattan hotel gives nods to adjacent Kansas State University with its royal purple color scheme and KSU memorabilia. bluemonthotel.com
Historic Elgin Hotel
The three-story 1886 limestone hotel in Marion features 12 suites and a gourmet three-course breakfast. historicelginhotel.com
The Lark Inn Guesthouses
Each of these nine creatively outfitted and fully furnished retreats—including a former Presbyterian church—make for memorable stays in Cottonwood Falls. larkinnpropertymanagement.com
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve
Perfect for special events and overnights, the resort's luxury guest houses sit on 400 acres of prairie near Manhattan. prairiewood.com
For more information manhattancvb.org